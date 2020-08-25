It’s not quite a silver lining, but perhaps offers a glimmer of hope.
Unemployment rates were down over the month of July in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle, reflecting a statewide trend, according to figures released by the state on Tuesday.
The jobless rate was still high, but the improvement was a welcome change from June when most of the area communities saw their unemployment figures remain stagnant and some saw them tick up slightly amid the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
In Attleboro, the rate dropped from 18.8% in June to 16.7% for July, the state Department of Unemployment Assistance reported. That’s still the highest in the area and represented 4,306 people listed by the state as unemployed, but it’s down from June’s number of 4,883.
In July of last year, Attleboro’s unemployment rate was 3.5%. All the other towns in the area had jobless percentages below that at the time.
In Massachusetts the unemployment rate fell to 16.1% in July yet remained the highest in the nation, state and federal statistics released last week show.
The July rate is down 1.6 percentage points from the adjusted June rate of 17.7%, according to the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.
The national unemployment rate in July was 10.2%. The Massachusetts unemployment rate in July 2019 was 2.9%.
Locally, North Attleboro’s numbers showed the best recovery, with the jobless rate falling from 18% to 15.7% from June to July. A year ago in July, the town’s unemployment was at 3 percent.
In nearly every local community, the state’s numbers reflected a slight drop in the local labor force, defined as the number of people either working or actively seeking employment.
Massachusetts added more than 72,000 jobs last month after adding nearly 95,000 in June as the state continues to recover from the economic shutdown prompted by the pandemic, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary job estimates.
Nearly half of those job gains were in the leisure and hospitality section. Trade, transportation and utilities; education and health services; and government sectors also had significant job gains.
Rebecca Risk, a market manager in the Providence office of Robert Half, a human resources consulting firm, said her firm is “seeing a lot of increased activity in temporary or direct hire.”
But, she added, there are jobs that are more challenging to fill.
And while there’s anecdotal evidence that many people prefer working remotely from home — whether out of concern for the virus or a lack of childcare options — “more companies are looking to bring people on site,” Risk said.
That could be making it more difficult to fill certain jobs, she said, but added, “We are seeing a lot of companies more confident about hiring.”
