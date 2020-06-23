The unemployment rate in area communities remained staggeringly high in May, according to figures released by the state, although a few somewhat hazy bright spots shined through.
The state’s unemployment rate was 16.3 percent for the month, the second record-setting month in a row. April’s original estimate of 15.1 percent was at the time the highest in over 40 years. Federal labor officials revised the April figure to 16.2 percent Friday.
Nevertheless, according to the state’s preliminary job estimates, Massachusetts added 58,600 jobs in May. That compares to April’s revised figures of a loss of 646,700 jobs. Over the month, the private sector added 65,700 jobs, with the largest single number, 17,400 in construction, an increase of more than 16 percent.
Nationally, the unemployment rate dropped from 14.7 percent in April to 13.3 percent in May, according to a federal report earlier this month.
Attleboro had the highest unemployment rate in the area for May at 18.4 percent. But it also saw one of the sharpest drops — nearly a full percentage point — from April’s rate of 19.3 percent, the first month the impact of the coronavirus shutdown of the state’s economy took full effect. The jobless rate for May 2019 in the city was 3.1 percent.
During May, most of the state’s businesses, except for essential services were still closed under the emergency orders but the jobless rate in several other communities ticked down slightly. In most of those cases, the size of the labor force rose somewhat; the number includes the employed and those unemployed who are actively seeking work.
According to the state, Attleboro’s workforce grew to 24,639 from 23,792 the month before and the number of unemployed people fell from 4,593 to 4,537. The same month the year before showed 783 people jobless in the city, according to the state’s figures.
In North Attleboro, unemployment was 17.4 percent in May, down from 18.1 percent the previous month, compared to 2.7 percent a year ago.
In Foxboro and Mansfield, the needle on the jobless rate barely moved from April to May, down just a 10th of a percentage point in both cases to 16.2 and 15.4 percent respectively.
Rehoboth saw the sharpest unemployment rate drop in the area, from 16.4 percent in April to 14.8 percent last month.
Norfolk’s jobless rate was again the lowest in the area at 12.7 percent, even though that was a slight increase from April’s rate of 12.2 percent. It was the only area community in which the rate actually rose. In 2019, the town’s rate was 2.7 percent for the month of May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.