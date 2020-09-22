Jobless rates around the area plummeted in August, speeding up a trend that began to gain ground last month and followed better unemployment news statewide.
Unemployment percentages that had soared into the teens during the height of the coronavirus pandemic this spring were down in all 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle coverage area last month, according to figures released by the state Tuesday.
The data, which is not adjusted to account for differences in seasonal employment, follows trends for the state, which this summer had the highest unemployment rate in the the nation for two months running.
The state rate fell 4.9 percentage points in August to 11.3 percent, according to numbers released last week by state and federal labor officials.
The August rate is significantly lower than the revised 16.2 percent jobless rate in Massachusetts in July, according to the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.
The nationwide unemployment rate fell from 10.2 percent to 8.4 percent in August.
Locally, Attleboro, which had an unemployment rate of 16.8 percent in July, saw the sharpest jobless rate drop, 5.5 percentage points in just a month to 11.3 percent for August. In Attleboro, the numbers represent 517 more people with jobs in August than July.
And while it’s a huge improvement in the raw numbers, it still represents a shocking difference from the percentage last year at this time. In August 2019, Attleboro still had the highest unemployment percentage in the area — 3.3 percent.
Most of the rest of the area saw similar drops in the jobless numbers last month, close to 5 percentage points in each town.
North Attleboro had the second best performance with the jobless rate falling from 15.8 percent in July to 10.4 percent last month.
Foxboro saw its jobless rate fall 5.2 percentage points from 15.6 percent to 10.4 percent.
In each case, the drop in the local jobless rate town-by-town was reflected in a slight drop in the labor force, which is the total number of people working or actively looking for work in each community.
Massachusetts added more than 51,000 jobs last month after adding nearly 71,000 in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as the state continues to recover from the economic shutdown prompted by the pandemic.
Gains occurred in education and health services; leisure and hospitality; trade, transportation, and utilities; professional, scientific, and business services; manufacturing; information; and construction.
The one loss occurred in financial activities.
Government jobs grew during the month.
