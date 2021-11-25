Jobless rates in area communities remained stuck in a holding pattern last month even as the overall numbers for the state ticked slightly upward.
Figures recently released week by the state’s Department of Unemployment Assistance for October showed only fractional changes from the previous month -- still an improvement over unemployment rates from a year ago.
The local numbers for jobless rates in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle were not out of line with the statewide trend. The state’s October total unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point to 5.3%, the state announced last week.
The 10 communities are Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton, Plainville, Foxboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Rehoboth and Seekonk.
In five communities in this area the jobless rate was up, usually by only a tenth of a percent or so. The other five showed slight drops, usually by about the same margin.
Attleboro's rate went from 4.9% in September to 5.1% in October, the area’s highest rate. A year ago last month, the city’s jobless rate was again an area-wide high of 7.8%.
Rehoboth’s rate jumped the most from September to October, .4%, to 4.2%, tied with Seekonk for the lowest in the area. A year ago at this time, those two towns had rates of 5.4% and 6.0%
A year ago, most area communities were hovering in the 7% or higher range as businesses were still dealing with the aftermath of pandemic-enforced shutdowns.
Foxboro (4.7%) and Norton (4.4%) were tied in October for the biggest drops in the jobless rate at .4%,
The state’s October unemployment rate was 0.7% above the national rate of 4.6% reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Over the year, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down by 3.2%.
The state’s labor-force participation rate -- the total number of residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively sought work in the last four weeks -- was up one-tenth of a percentage point at 66.0%. Compared to October 2020, the labor-force participation rate is up 0.7%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.