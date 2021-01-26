After months of steady decline, jobless numbers in the area took a disquieting turn in December with most of the communities in The Sun Chronicle’s coverage area seeing a slight uptick from the month before.
The state announced town-by-town figures on Tuesday. Seven area communities saw modest upticks in joblessness, two saw marginal improvements of a tenth of a percentage point, and one town, Foxboro, had no change in its 6.1 percent rate.
The numbers reflected a statewide trend for the last month of last year as a government imposed stay-at-home order and capacity restrictions began to take a toll. The state lifted many of those restrictions over the past week.
Massachusetts’ unemployment rate increased to 7.4 percent in December as the state lost 600 jobs, officials announced Friday. That was up .7 percent from the month before, according to the state’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. It was also .7 percent more than the national unemployment rate of 6.7 percent, reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Attleboro fared the worst in the latest numbers, rising a full percentage point from 5.8 to 6.8 unemployment from November to December of last year. The number of jobless people in the city rose from 1,443 to 1,686, the state said.
The percentages still represent an improvement from the height of the pandemic during the spring and summer of last year when jobless rates around the area soared into the high teens. (Attleboro’s rate hit nearly 20 percent in April of last year.) But they still contrast sharply with the low single-digit numbers of pre-pandemic December 2018, when Attleboro’s jobless rate stood at 2.6 percent and Wrentham’s was at the bottom of the area numbers with only a 1.7 percent rate.
In December, Wrentham and Norfolk saw numbers fall slightly from the previous month, a 10th of a percentage point to 5.3 and 5.5, respectively.
Statewide, the largest job drops were in the leisure and hospitality industries, which lost 9,200 jobs over the previous month for a 3.8 percent decrease. Over the past year, those industries have lost 145,800 jobs, a 38 percent drop.
The December job losses come a month after the state added 12,600 jobs.
From December 2019 to December 2020, the state’s Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates Massachusetts has lost a total of 335,400 jobs.
(Material from The Associated Press was used in this story)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.