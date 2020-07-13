ATTLEBORO — Due to coronvirus restrictions, jury trials will not be held in Attleboro District Court when they resume this fall.
Judge Daniel O’Shea, the presiding judge in Attleboro, said Monday the court building does not have the accommodations for proper social distancing as recommended by federal, state and local health officials.
Instead, if criminal and civil trials resume on Sept. 8, as proposed, Attleboro jury trial cases will be sent to Taunton District Court, O’Shea told lawyers from the bench.
The new Taunton court complex opened about a decade ago and has modern facilities. The Attleboro building was constructed in the early 1900s with additions in the 1950s. A second-floor courtroom was modified with a small deliberation room in the early 1990s to conduct jury trials.
Jury-waived trials, also called bench trials, can still be held in Attleboro, O’Shea said.
No decision has been made on whether jury trials can be held in Wrentham District Court, Michelle Kelley, clerk-magistrate, said Monday. The Wrentham courthouse is another aging building and its jury facilities are also cramped.
When jury trials do begin, defendants who have been held in jail awaiting trial will have preference over someone who is free on bail or on their own recognizance.
Courts in the state have been closed to the public since mid-March due to the pandemic, although some proceedings have been held remotely by Zoom or teleconference.
The courts reopened Monday for limited use and all entering the court building had to have their temperature taken and were screened before going beyond the entrance.
In Attleboro and Wrentham, court benches are limited to two people to allow for social distancing. Signs designate the seating areas. The floors also have decals designating proper social distancing.
Plexiglass has been installed around the judge’s bench and in court offices open to the public to limit exposure to the highly contagious virus.
The number of prisoners in the court lockup areas is also limited.
Courthouses are limited to those who have to attend in-person proceedings, have business at the clerk or registrar’s offices, or have meetings with probation officials or in other offices, according to orders from the state Supreme Judicial Court.
On Monday, O’Shea heard a number of cases in Attleboro by Zoom and teleconference, despite some technical glitches with audio or connection issues that anyone who has used the technology has experienced.
“These are going to be the kinds of things we are confronting on a daily basis,” O’Shea said at one point.
The judge also heard several cases in which defendants were either held in custody or appeared from the audience for arraignment and pretrial hearings.
The SJC said in-person proceedings will be expanded beginning Aug.10.
One lawyer appearing in Attleboro District Court, Ted Koban of Attleboro, said he has had to conduct various court proceedings by Zoom.
“Every court has different procedures. They are working through it. I’m sure it will be better next week than it is today,” Koban said.
Paula Plouffe, a defense lawyer whose office is in Taunton, was juggling a teleconference with a client in a civil substance abuse commitment request when Plouffe was called by a court officer for a case in the courtroom.
The inability to conduct jury trials during the pandemic has slowed down the criminal justice system, according to lawyers and court officials.
“There are people who are waiting for their trial who are not going to get a trial anytime soon,” Plouffe said.
No new grand jury can be empaneled before Sept. 8 unless ordered by the SJC. Grand juries are held behind closed doors to decide indictments in serious criminal cases that must be tried in superior courts.
