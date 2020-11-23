ATTLEBORO — A federal judge has denied a former city police sergeant’s bid for early release from prison on grounds he is at risk of getting COVID-19.
Richard Woodhead, 57, who retired after his arrest in 2017, is serving a five-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Elkton, Ohio, for attempting to receive child pornography.
Woodhead sought compassionate release this fall citing health issues, including diabetes and a heart condition, which place him at risk of contracting the coronavirus, according to a motion filed in U.S. District Court in Providence.
During the summer, according to local and national media reports, there was an outbreak of COVID-19 among inmates at the low-security prison resulting in nine deaths. No visitors have been allowed at the prison since the summer. There are currently over 1,400 inmates at the facility.
The federal Bureau of Prisons supported the move and recommended that Woodhead be sent to a residential re-entry center or placed on home confinement for the remainder of his term, according to court records.
The bureau, however, added that the programs were suspended in September.
However, U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith denied Woodhead’s request. Smith said prison officials appear to have the virus under control and have put adequate health safeguards in place.
Exactly when Woodhead is scheduled to be released is unclear. He filed a request on another matter saying he was due to be released before Christmas as long as he completes a substance abuse program.
In the motion requesting compassionate release, his lawyer said Woodhead was scheduled to be freed March 12, 2021 and the bureau prison’s website says his release is not scheduled until June.
Woodhead cited in his motion that when he is released he planned to live with his wife, Deborah, in Florida. But the judge said her home was too close to an elementary school and his status as a sex offender would make the plan illegal, according to court records.
After he completes his prison sentence, Woodhead will be on probation for 10 years.
He must obtain mental health and sex offender’s counseling and submit to random searches of his computer and electronics, according to court records.
