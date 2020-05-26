NORTON — A federal judge has rejected a drug dealer’s plea to be released from prison prior to sentencing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Chief Judge John McConnell Jr. of the U.S. District Court in Providence ruled Tuesday that Julio Cesar Santos-Batista did not show he suffered a significant health condition that would make him more susceptible to contracting COVID-19.
Santos-Batista, who was living at 274 East Main St. when he was arrested in September 2017, is an inmate at the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls.
He was 29 when he was arrested by federal authorities and local police in Norton after fleeing his apartment.
He was one of a dozen defendants charged in “Operation Panamera,” a multi-state narcotics investigation named for the Porsche allegedly used to distribute the drugs.
Santos-Batista, also known as “Santico,” pleaded guilty in February 2018 to conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
In a motion to the court by his lawyer, Santos-Batista said he suffers from chronic asthma and is more susceptible while in prison to contracting COVID-19.
But Judge McConnell found he presented no credible evidence of a significant health condition making him either an increased risk of contracting the disease or in danger of increased consequences if he were to contract it, according to the court docket.
The judge also found there were no conditions that could be set that would reasonably assure the safety of the community and assure his appearance in court if he were to release the defendant.
No new date for sentencing was immediately set.
