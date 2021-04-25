ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus has caused cancellation of the city’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show for the second consecutive year.
Mayor Paul Heroux finalized that decision a month ago on March 23 when Atlas PyroVision Entertainment Group, the fireworks company out of Jaffrey, N.H. which usually provides the show, checked in with the city to see what the plans were.
An email from the city council informed The Sun Chronicle on Friday.
The mayor said that health concerns still rule the day.
“We cannot hold a fireworks ceremony safe from COVID,” he said via email in response to a question from a reporter.
Coronavirus hit the area hard in March 2020 and it recorded numerous cases and deaths throughout the spring of 2020 and on into the summer.
The weekly record for deaths statewide, 1,170, occurred in the week ending April 25, 2020.
After the fireworks were canceled last year, it was hoped for a time that the city would have fireworks on Labor Day weekend, but the virus had begun to strengthen its grip on the state and nation after a summer lull and was ramping up, eventually leading to a record number of weekly cases — 36,946 in the week ending Jan. 9.
The fall show did not take place either.
Meanwhile, there’s some hope that the annual Kidz 4th Fun event will be held, according to a post on the recreation department’s home page.
State mandates on the number of people allowed to gather outside will rule.
It’s still more than two months away and with vaccinations increasing daily and cases and deaths seemingly in decline, there’s hope.
“Though it does not look promising, we are still holding out hope that we will be able to run our Kidz 4th Fun event on Saturday, July 3,” the post said.
“The determining factor will be the outdoor gathering limitations in place per Gov. Baker. A final decision will be made no later than June 18.”
Check the website for updates prior to the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.