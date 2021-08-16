PLAINVILLE — A fully reopened Plainridge Park Casino saw its highest revenue in more than two years in July, according to figures released by the state on Monday.
The state’s only slots parlor and racino took in just under $13 million in gross gaming revenue last month, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported.
That’s the best the Route 1 gambling venue has done since June of 2019, when revenues hit $13.5 million.
And it’s a substantial hike from June of this year, when revenues were $11.3 million.
Plainridge revenues have been up and down since it reopened a year ago. May of this year was the last month the state’s gambling establishments were operating under limited-capacity rules imposed in response to the pandemic. The commission lifted most of those restrictions by the Memorial Day holiday.
Gross gaming revenues are the difference between what patrons bet and what they take home from the casino and are the equivalent of profits in other businesses. In July that figure was $12,952,979 for Plainridge.
The usual year-to-year comparisons of a company’s profits don’t apply to Plainridge’s current situation. In July of 2020, the casino was just coming out of a state-imposed shutdown of “non-essential” businesses under pandemic emergency rules and posted revenue of just $7.7 million.
According to the Gaming Commission, together the state’s three gambling venues — Plainridge, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor — generated approximately $96 million in gross gaming revenue for July, up from $84 million the previous month.
Plainridge, officially a “category 2 slots facility,” is taxed on 49% of gross gaming revenue. Of that total taxed amount, 82% is paid to local aid and 18% is allotted to the Race Horse Development Fund. MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, category 1 resort-casinos, are taxed on 25% of gross gaming revenue; those monies are allocated to several specific state funds as determined by the gaming statute, the commission said.
Penn National, which operates Plainridge, does not comment on the state’s monthly revenue reports.
