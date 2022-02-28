The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown sand in the axle grease of the criminal justice system, making the wheels of justice turn even slower.
Court officials and lawyers are still dealing with a backlog of cases created when the pandemic initially closed courts in March 2020 for several weeks and delayed jury trials for about 16 months.
After resuming around July, jury trials were suspended again in late December by the state Supreme Judicial Court because of health concerns due to a coronavirus surge.
Jury trials resumed again last week after coronavirus cases once again declined.
Despite the disruptions, courts still managed to conduct other business through in-person sessions and teleconferencing.
Some defendants opted for jury-waived trials. But the pandemic has created a backlog of jury cases, delaying justice for both defendants and victims, including some who were already waiting before COVID-19, lawyers say.
“It’s the old saying, justice delayed is justice denied,” said North Attleboro defense lawyer Brian Roman, who is a former Suffolk County prosecutor.
Some defendants may ultimately be found innocent, Roman said, after being held on bail for a long period of time awaiting trial.
Others are free on bail conditions, including curfews or GPS monitoring, but they cannot return to their normal lives because their cases remain unresolved, he said.
“On the other side of the aisle you have victims who are waiting for justice or have restitution issues that need to be resolved. It’s not a good situation for anyone,” Roman said.
Lawyers and court officials say they have been forced into trying to balance the due process rights of defendants while also trying to keep everyone who uses or works in the courts healthy.
Because of the pandemic, the SJC extended the deadlines required under speedy trial rules and for pretrial detainees by excluding the time that is attributed to COVID-19.
“There’s no provision in the Constitution where the Constitution is suspended based on the health of the general population,” Roman said. “That’s a dangerous road to travel. We still have our Constitutional rights.
“But the bottom line is that one way or another, the Trial Court is going to get through this, as they have always done, with the limited resources they have.”
The exact extent of the backlog is difficult to determine, according to a state Trial Court spokeswoman.
“The most serious and time-consuming cases tend to be those in superior court. Among those, the overwhelming majority are normally resolved without a trial, and of those that will be tried only a fraction of the total pending caseload is ready for trial at any particular time,” Trial Court spokeswoman Jennifer Donahue said in an email.
In addition, she said, cases often resolve just prior to trial, through a settlement in a civil case or a plea agreement or other reasons in a criminal matter.
Criminal felony cases, such as murder, and complex civil business litigation cases can take years to be resolved and would continue to be listed as pending year to year, she said.
“These factors make it difficult to calculate a meaningful number for the ‘backlog’ of trials, so we do not have that number available,” Donahue said.
Prior to COVID, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III sought a judge for a third criminal session in Fall River Superior Court in January 2019.
At the time, there was an average of 450 pending criminal cases in the court. Currently, there are about 600, according to the district attorney’s office.
When jury trials resumed, Quinn said 14 murders cases were brought to trial in five months before they were suspended again in December due to a COVID surge.
“That’s something that’s unheard of in superior court,” said Quinn, who has been a prosecutor and a defense lawyer during a legal career that has spanned over three decades.
Before COVID, Attleboro criminal defense lawyer James Caramanica said, “It was not unusual to have two trials going on in superior court.”
But the delays that have resulted from COVID have added to what is already a stressful situation for a defendant, Caramanica said, particularly for those in jail awaiting trial.
“It really is taxing on them mentally,” he said, adding that the disappointment and frustration grows when their trial day is delayed.
Caramanica said he had a client in Worcester County ready to stand trial for murder before the SJC suspended trials until this month because of COVID.
“We were all ready to go,” he said, “and we were bumped until July.”
The delays and continuances may also cause defense witnesses to become unwilling to testify because of the disruption it creates it their lives.
“You may lose a witness,” Caramanica said. “Law enforcement witnesses are paid to be there.”
He and other lawyers are now doing “back-to-back” trials in superior court, each of which can last a week or two, and are more complex and require a great deal of preparation.
“In superior court the stakes are a lot higher,” Caramanica said.
Quinn said he is hoping to get a judge assigned to have three sessions up and running again.
“The backlog is definitely concerning,” he said, “but it is not as bad as it could have been.”
The district attorney said the number of arrests declined because of the initial lockdown and other health restrictions kept people off the roads and from socializing.
According to state Trial Court statistics, the number of criminal cases in Attleboro District Court declined 26 percent in fiscal 2021 from 2020.
In Wrentham court, there were only 118 fewer criminal cases in fiscal 2021 than in 2020. In Taunton, there was a 34 percent decline.
For civil matters in all three courts, there was a decline of between 15 and 18 percent in fiscal 2021 from the previous fiscal year.
Jury trials in civil cases have also been delayed and officials are juggling those cases with criminal cases.
For instance, last Thursday in Attleboro District Court, at least two criminal trials were continued because a civil trial was being conducted.
District courts are the first stop in the criminal justice system. A person arrested or charged with crimes initially goes to district court. Only cases involving the most serious crimes end up in superior court.
“The district courts concern me,” Quinn said. “That’s where there’s a lot of backlog.”