WRENTHAM — Jury trials are scheduled to resume in mid-September in Wrentham District Court.
The jury sessions will start on Sept. 13, Clerk Magistrate Michelle Kelley said Thursday.
Cases in the jury session will be heard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Kelley said.
Jury trials statewide were suspended after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.
Earlier this year, some Wrentham District Court jury trials were held at a function hall in Randolph that had been closed by the pandemic.
The Wrentham court has jurisdiction over cases in The Sun Chronicle communities of Wrentham, Foxboro, Plainville and Norfolk, as well as Franklin, Medway, Millis and Walpole.
Attleboro District Court, which serves Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield and Norton, is expected to start jury trials Sept. 8.
The pandemic closed all courthouses in the state for several weeks and has created a backlog of criminal and civil cases.
During the pandemic, some court business was conducted by video and audio conferencing as well as in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.