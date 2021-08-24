ATTLEBORO — Jury trials are tentatively scheduled to begin again in Attleboro District Court after Labor Day.
No jury trials have been conducted at the North Main Street courthouse since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020.
However, four area cases have been transferred to Taunton District Court for jury trial since June 21, according to a spokesperson for the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
The Taunton court, which opened in 2011, is a modern building with more courtrooms and space.
The Attleboro court is over 100 years old and the cramped jury pool room is located in the basement next to the holding cell area. The jury deliberation room on the second floor is also small.
With vaccination rates high in the state, jury trials have started once again in other Bristol County district and superior courts.
Last week in Fall River Superior Court, Martin McDonald, 41, was convicted of manslaughter for the vicious stabbing death of his 34-year-old estranged wife Julie Meede in Norton on Jan. 27, 2016.
Earlier this year, some Wrentham District Court jury trials were held at a restaurant in Randolph that was closed during the pandemic. The Wrentham court is another aging facility with limited space.
The pandemic, which closed all courthouses in the state for several weeks, created a backlog of criminal and civil cases.
In order to alleviate the backlog and conduct some pretrial proceedings, court officials began using video conferencing.
