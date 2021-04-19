ATTLEBORO — A little over 23 percent of The Sun Chronicle’s 10-community coverage area has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the state Department of Public Health.
The figures show that 45,662 residents out of the area’s total population of 198,294 had been fully vaccinated as of April 15.
That’s a percentage of 23.03 which is up 3.63 points from the preceding week ending April 8.
That week, 38,521 residents were reported to be fully vaccinated, meaning they either had two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The numbers also show that 63.2 percent of those over the age of 65 in the area have been fully vaccinated.
With a total of 30,876 residents 65 or older, that means 19,528 have been fully vaccinated.
The figures also show that coronavirus has killed at least 207 people in the area and sickened at least 15,509.
Those over the age of 60 are at the greatest risk from the disease and for the most recent 14-day period reported by DPH had suffered 85 percent of all deaths.
Because of the way DPH divides its age groups it is not know how many people are 60 to 64 years old.
The numbers for those 65 and over are up from the 57.7 percent and 17,816 residents from the preceding week.
All told, 25,685, or 83.2 percent have gotten one of the two shots required by the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for the week ending April 15.
Last week those numbers were at 24,089 and 78 percent, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.