The plan for Plainville kindergartners this pandemic year seemed unrealistic to Alexis Baumunk.
Kindergartners would attend school in person only half the day, four days a week. The other half they would be expected to complete small activities either with the help of parents, or online through various educational websites provided by the school district.
Baumunk wasn’t comfortable with the idea of her 5-year-old daughter Reese hopping online every afternoon to complete her learning.
“As a parent we were always told to keep our kids off screens or limit them to 30 minutes a day,” she said. “This goes against everything we’ve been programmed to believe.”
The constant switch from in-person to online learning — the result of the coronavirus pandemic — seemed to breed inconsistency.
Having her daughter go to school four days a week also meant she would have contact with both cohorts of students in Plainville’s hybrid schedule. (Other grades attend two full days a week.)
Reese struggled with an immunodeficiency disorder when she was younger and Baumunk is concerned it could flare up again if she were to catch coronavirus. And she worried the school’s focus would be more on “policing” mask-wearing than actual learning.
“The thought of sending my daughter to school in a mask, with her 6 feet apart from all of her friends — it’s not the first school experience I want for her,” Baumunk said. “I think it would’ve been a disservice to send her to kindergarten this year.
“There’s more inconsistency with kids. You never know what’s next. And with this, one minute we’re hybrid, the next we could be all virtual or all in. At least I can provide consistency in my home.”
Instead, Baumunk is homeschooling her daughter, splitting the responsibility with her ex-husband with whom she shares custody.
Kindergarten enrollment has become a point of focus across the nation as several areas saw pandemic-related declines this year. Some parents are seeking alternative programs or electing to homeschool their children; others, whose kids fall in a special age group where they are able to enroll this year or next, are simply holding them back.
Locally, most districts reported typical kindergarten numbers. But Attleboro was the exception.
Assistant Superintendent Laurie Regan said the district has 346 kindergartners this year, compared to 433 last year.
About 80 of the 346 are completely remote through the Attleboro Virtual Academy program. The remaining students were split between two hybrid cohorts, attending school in person for two full days and learning remotely the rest of the week.
The sudden decline has the potential to impact how classrooms are planned next fall. Some kindergarten classrooms may be larger than normal, now facing the addition of students whose parents held them back a year. And school districts will likely have to make room for “new” first graders whose parents chose alternative schooling options for kindergarten.
Regan said the district regularly monitors student enrollment each summer and makes necessary staffing changes as needed.
Others are concerned how an atypical school year will affect this year’s youngest students academically.
Nicole Glen from Bridgewater State University said kindergarten is an important foundational step for lifelong education both from an academic and a cultural standpoint.
Kindergarten provides basic skills like how to add, subtract, read and write — and students are expected to know these things when they enter first grade. But it’s also their first look at education.
“Kindergarten is the way that you put kids on the path toward loving school and loving to learn,” the early childhood education department chair said.
The pandemic has created educational concerns of the effects of short- and long-term learning loss across all grades, Glen said. This year’s first graders are a group that she particularly has in mind, as they lost almost half of their kindergarten year because of the pandemic.
“If you have a whole group of students miss out on potential knowledge from a particular grade, they could also miss out on foundational learning which makes it harder to teach them going forward. It could slow all children down a little bit,” she said.
But those concerns aren’t completely alleviated by the return to school this year either.
Glen said education relies on one-on-one interactions to determine a child’s learning level and provide appropriate assistance to keep them on track. Remote learning this spring disrupted that — allowing some students to flourish online while others struggled — and the return this fall will prove difficult for educators to try and re-gauge those levels when interactions with students are still limited.
“With hybrid, going two times a week, it’s not a lot of time to spend with each student and help them along the same way you might have if you saw them five times a week,” Glen said.
She understands why some parents are uncomfortable with that. She sought an alternative method of schooling for her own young children this year, too.
“For some parents, it probably feels like kindergarten and what public schools are doing this year are not going to put their kid on that path (toward loving to learn),” she said.
Still, she emphasized the importance of finding a strong educational start, whatever that may be, so children aren’t left behind.
Baumunk started her daughter in kindergarten a month early, in mid-August.
“We learn every single day, and she’s thriving,” she said.
She reviewed Plainville’s kindergarten curriculum when developing her own, and found that her daughter already meets some of the year-long goals for students within the district.
She can count to 50. She can write her full name.
Baumunk’s lessons hit core subjects but also incorporate current events. During the week of Sept. 11, they read kid-friendly books about why the day is recognized each year.
“Education-wise I give her everything,” she said.
Still, she doesn’t necessarily want to homeschool her daughter. She just felt she had no other choice.
Baumunk said she wished the district placed more emphasis on finding space for younger students to return to full-day classrooms. Older students, she contends, know how to work a computer and online learning better than her 5-year-old.
“If you don’t know how to write the letter C, how is the teacher going to grab your hand through the computer and say, ‘This is how you do it,’” she said.
“I don’t want my daughter to fall behind because the school can’t educate young kids, so I’ll keep her home until things look more normal.”
But when it does, Reese will go back.
