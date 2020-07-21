All but seven of the teachers laid off from the King Philip Regional School District last month will be rehired, the administration announced Tuesday.
Superintendent Paul Zinni said he hopes to bring all the furloughed faculty back as the district’s budget picture becomes clearer with new information on state aid.
“We are pleased to announce that the district will be rehiring 29 teachers that were temporarily laid off last month and those staff members were notified (Monday) afternoon,” Zinni said in a statement.
King Philip, which encompasses middle and high school classes for the towns of Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk, announced in June it was issuing layoff notices to 36 educators for the 2020-2021 school year because of budget constraints worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. Zinni said, “the district made a certain amount of layoffs when the budget was uncertain in preparation for the worse-case scenario.”
School districts statewide were required to notify teachers by June 15 if their positions were being eliminated.
Such notices are not uncommon as schools look at enrollment figures and budget votes and teachers are often called back as the fiscal situation stabilizes. But this year, many schools sent out notices with dire warnings.
Norfolk elementary schools, which are separate from the King Philip district, laid off 16 “non-professional status” educators. Plainville, where a proposed budget override was defeated at the polls, issued layoff notices to more than 30 elementary school faculty and staff.
In the case of King Philip, Zinni said, “While the budget is still not finalized, the district is able to bring these staff members back by utilizing funds which were previously appropriated for staff who have since retired, resigned and for new positions yet to be filled.”
Right now, Zinni said, “our full budget for FY21 remains uncertain as we await further information regarding state funding. With that said, we remain determined to give our students the highest quality education possible while keeping the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff in the forefront.”
Like most school districts, King Philip has been working on multiple plans for the fall, including in-person learning, remote instruction and a hybrid of the two. Zinni said the district expects to receive further guidance from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education next month.
“We would like to welcome back these educators to the district and thank everyone for their patience and understanding during these difficult and unprecedented times,” Zinni said.
