WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional School District this past week donated protective equipment and cleaning supplies to the Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk fire departments.
A total of 96 boxes of 100 disposable gloves each, two boxes of masks, 15 bottles of hand sanitizer, one case of sterile exam gloves and 20 containers of 200 wipes each were split between the three departments, Superintendent Paul Zinni said.
The supplies were gathered by the King Philip Music Association, district nurses, custodial staff, and the Bi-County Collaborative program, and the donations were dropped off to each fire department March 31.
“We are happy to be able to give back to our communities and first responders as these products are very difficult to find today,” King Philip facilities manager Joe Zahner said. “They are always willing to help us and it’s nice to be able to give back to them.”
“We’re glad we were able to donate some of our extra supplies to support our local first responders and help them to stay safe in a time of need,” Zinni said.
“I commend Joe and each of the King Philip departments who helped to gather the supplies and drop them off this week,” he said.
