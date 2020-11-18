King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham and King Philip Middle School in Norfolk are switching to fully remote learning Thursday because of a jump in virus cases.
School administrators were notified late Wednesday afternoon of three new positive COVID-19 cases within the district and the potential for a significant number of students and staff at both schools to have to self-quarantine, Superintendent Paul Zinni said.
“Due to the circumstances presented by these new positive cases, there could be as many as 50 students that will need to self-quarantine, along with some staff members,” Zinni said.
The district now has five positive cases.
School officials have decided to switch to full remote learning at least for the remainder of the week as school nurses conduct extensive contact tracing and to allow for both schools to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.
The district is working to notify all close contacts of the need to self-quarantine within the next 24 hours. If you are not contacted about the need for your child to self-quarantine within that time frame, your child is not considered a close contact.
However, as more test results come in over the coming days, additional contact tracing may be necessary, and the district will make further notifications of additional positive cases, school officials added.
All students should follow their normal remote learning schedules for the rest of the week.
All after-school events and activities will either be remote or have been postponed. A DECA event scheduled for Thursday is now going to be fully remote.
“We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we continue to work through these issues as they are presented to us,” Zinni said. “Everyone in the district is working extremely hard to ensure the health and safety of all students, faculty and staff.
“During the remainder of this week and during Thanksgiving break, we ask that all of our students adhere to social distancing and other public health guidelines to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 within our schools.”
