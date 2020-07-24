WRENTHAM — Over 300 seniors were able to have an in-person graduation Friday night on the football field of King Philip Regional High School, with a special bonus: Not only were their parents allowed to sit with them, but they presented them with their diplomas as well.
Thus, amid the green caps and gowns coloring both sides of the end zone, elated mothers and fathers eagerly awaited the pivotal moment of diploma presentations with their children by their side.
When it was time for the diplomas to be presented to each student, the graduates and their parents formed two separate lines on either side of the stage, where photos were also taken of the student and their parent.
Even before the ceremony began, grateful parents were thanking school Media Specialist Cheryl Rowe for her efforts in coordinating the graduation, which she executed with help from Barbara Snead, the head of the student council.
“With everything they have lost, to bring them together with their families and give them this ceremony — there are no words,” Rowe said.
While precautions against the spread of COVID-19 were in place — chairs were within social distancing guidelines and face masks were still required — the graduates were excited to not only receive their diplomas in person but to be able to assemble as a class for the final time at all.
“Like all of you, this is not how I expected this commencement to be,” said Superintendent Paul Zinni, “but I’m thankful we can still work a graduation and welcome all the Class of 2020 to the ranks of KP alumni.”
Zinni acknowledged the efforts of the community for their help during the coronavirus pandemic, and called the graduates “a sign and symbol of grace in an uncertain world.”
“Although we never know what lies ahead, looking forward is what we do,” Zinni said. “I urge you to keep looking forward with the knowledge that you are the authors of your achievements — the writes and the rewrites.”
The school’s principal, Lisa C. Mobley, told the graduates that the class of 2020 had “carved the way” for other classes “with new traditions” in the wake of the COVID-19 shutdown during the school year.
“You have changed teaching and learning forever,” Mobley told the students. “No one else has been able to do that — not the experts, not the MCAS tests. No one else has been able to change teaching and learning but you, the class of 2020. I learned that you have what it takes to change the world. You have what it takes to make a difference — to change lives, to change systems, and to do it differently.”
Maura Johnston, senior class president, admitted that she had felt “emotionally drained” during the unprecedented months of the pandemic, and wondered if there was even any point in having a commencement ceremony at all.
However, Johnston quickly realized that the confusion and uncertainty of the world was akin to the teenage years and their tenure in high school.
“Having graduation is important because of us,” Johnston said. “I have spent my high school career with some of the best people I will ever meet. Together, whether we meant to or not, we have created our high school memories with each other, and with each other, we can close out the past years in our own magnificently unconventional way: with pride.”
Salutatorian Thomas Ciavattone’s speech, while tongue-in-cheek, still contained poignancy when he told his classmates why their graduation ceremony was worth having: the “great stories.”
“There’s nothing more powerful than a good story. Nothing can stop it; no enemy can defeat it,” Ciavattone said. “And who has a better story than the Class of 2020? Stories are important and we will have some of the best stories to tell from here on out.”
Valedictorian Ainsley Bonin told her classmates that their “unique situation” had allowed them to gain perspective on previous graduation classes in the sense that they had already had time to reflect on their years in high school, since their graduation was being held months after the school year was done.
“This down time will mean we are better prepared to enter the adult world…already, we can begin to find what we love to do, what makes us happy, and in that way, we use this time to learn about ourselves,” she said.
Bonin also incorporated a quote from author John Steinbeck: “Now that you don’t have to be perfect, you can be good.”
“I think a lot of us try to be perfect throughout high school,” Bonin said. “But with everything going on in the world right now, you are not going to be perfect. Just try to be good, and do good.”
The recipient of the King Philip Cup was Marion Linde.
