The King Philip Regional School District and the Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk school systems are offering health programs for parents beginning Thursday.
The Parent Wellness Education: Thriving Thursdays series will consist of five virtual wellness programs to provide families with education and resources to further support students during the pandemic and beyond, Regional Director of Wellness Dot Pearl said.
The scheduled programs and presenters are:
- “Introduction to Youth Suicide Prevention” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25. Sarah Gaer, a suicide prevention specialist and senior team leader of MassSupport Network, will focus on youth mental health as well as warning signs, risk and protective factors and how to intervene with a young person who may be struggling.
- “Building Resilience in the Shadow of COVID” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1. The Nan Project will provide parents and families with building blocks for promoting resilience in their family with tips for managing stress, creating healthy boundaries and maintaining self-care. No preregistration is required.
- “Understanding the Mental Health Implications of COVID for Students and Preparing for a Return to ‘Normalcy,’” 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8. The Bi-County Education Collaborative will host. Dr. Craig Murphy, an educational psychologist, consultant, and associate professor at William James College, will review common themes in mental health that have emerged during the pandemic and discuss strategies to prepare students for the return to in-person learning in the near future. No preregistration is required.
- “Dancing with Pandemic Anxiety: How Parents and Educators Can Support Kids” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29. Dr. Nancy Rappaport, an associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and attending child and adolescent psychiatrist with Cambridge schools, will key on helping students persevere through the pandemic and how to navigate uncertain times.
- “Taming Your Worry” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6. Meredith Owens, a family support and partnership counselor in King Philip, Norfolk, Plainville and Wrentham schools, will provide parents with a better understanding of their student’s mental health needs and how to properly respond to them. The presentation will also include a Q&A that will help to identify strategies and next steps for parents and guardians, as well as resources.
For parents and families looking for additional resources, visit the MassSupport Network, a free community outreach and support service across the state in response to the public mental health crisis of COVID-19. To contact MassSupport Network, call 888-215-4920 or email MassSupport@riversidecc.org.
Anyone with additional questions should reach out to Pearl at pearld@kingphilip.org.
