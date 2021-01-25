WRENTHAM — King Philip schools will be going into full-remote learning for the rest of this week after reports of multiple cases of corornavirus in the district.
The decision was made after consulting with boards of health in the district towns of Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk, Superintendent Paul Zinni said Monday.
“We will continue to keep our families and staff informed as we investigate these positive cases and as the Boards of Health conduct the necessary contact tracing,” Zinni said.
Any staff member or student who is believed to be a close contact with the individuals who tested positive has already been notified, the school district said.
King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham and King Philip Middle School in Norfolk will be closed Tuesday through Friday, except to custodial staff members who will be performing a thorough cleaning of the buildings.
The schools had been operating in hybrid mode, with at least some students attending classes in person several days a week.
Elementary schools in the three towns — which are not part of the regional district — are not affected.
The announcement from Zinni, which came late in the day Monday, did not say how many cases of COVID-19 the school was investigating and said privacy rules would not allow release of any information about the individuals who tested positive. However, on the district web page, as updated Monday, King Philip was reporting eight active positive cases and a total of 55 positive cases at the high school, and four active cases with 22 total positive cases at the middle school or district office. The total school population is 2,303.
“The district will reassess the situation in the coming days and will make a decision then about whether or not schools will transition back to a hybrid learning model next week,” Zinni said in a prepared statement.
The district also announced it was stressing the importance of following state and CDC guidelines on social distancing, mask wearing and proper hygiene, as well as limiting gatherings between people not of the same household.
“Parents and guardians are reminded to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 and to keep people home from school and away from others if they are symptomatic or have been in close contact with someone who tests positive for the virus,” the statement said.
