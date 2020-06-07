Graduates of King Philip Regional High School returned Saturday to where their respective years of education started -- back to their hometown district elementary schools in a parade to cap their final year.
And they were welcomed back in Norfolk, Wrentham and Plainville amongst cheers from parents, school staffs and community members.
It was an emotional ride for many students and their parents, many of whom were the designated drivers in the vehicles transporting the grads through the communities.
A traditional commencement ceremony was originally scheduled for Sunday, but due to restrictions put in place due to concerns over the coronavirus, many school districts such as KP have had to improvise in celebrating the Class of 2020. KP is still hoping to have an outdoor, in-person graduation ceremony on Friday, July 24, but details are still being finalized.
Norton High School also held a parade for its seniors on Saturday, with a similar theme of returning to their elementary schools, starting at the Solmonese Elementary School, then proceeding to Nourse School. The school's graduation is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, on the high school athletic field.
“This has been a trying few months, but our seniors have shown their resiliency every step of the way,” Principal Ethan Dolleman said.
Police and fire departments in both Norton and the KP communities escorted the seniors during the parades.
"We are all very grateful that people took time out of their day to decorate the town and cars for the class of 2020. It finally felt like things were back to normal for a brief time during the parade," KP senior Sam Callanan said of the parade through his community. "I also got heavy nostalgia driving through the town thinking about all the memories my friends and I have made through my years at KP."
His mother Marylyn Callanan, who has been a special education teacher at KP for 17 years, starting when her son was a year old, said it was an incredible feeling motoring through the hometowns, not just as a mother, but as a teacher.
"Seeing everyone out there cheering these kids on was so heartwarming. Everyone was so happy to be out there. It gave us a little chunk of time to forget about the pandemic and just be happy," she said.
Marianne Pizzi of Plainville, who served as the driver for her daughter Serena, echoed the sentiments.
"There was such a wonderful vibe of gratitude and excitement. Nothing else seems to matter but celebrating this awesome senior class from KP," she said. "So many Plainville folks lined the streets, were in their doorways, or sitting on their front stoops supporting the class."
Her husband Christopher said the graduation event is traditionally at one location with families of the graduates and it surprised them how successful it was to see the community take part in the festivities.
"Seeing my daughter's excitement truly made it all worth it," he said.
Serena Pizzi said the graduation parade was very emotional. She said the fact that people from the community turned out to congratulate them was a pleasant surprise and was deeply appreciated.
"I know that it wasn’t the ideal ceremony but it is what it is, this was the best that can be done and I think it was awesome," she said.
Fellow graduating senior Michael Norberg from Norfolk, whose mother Margaret was at the wheel for the parade, said "I am proud of all my friends. I am just happy that we get to celebrate over our accomplishments for the last 4 years."
His mother thought the parade might almost be better than the traditional commencement ceremony held at the school.
"It's just so emotional to see all the people came out to support the graduation because the normal way could not happen, " she said. "This is the moment they will never forget. They might even continue this because it's been such a great success."
Leah Smith, a graduating senior from Norfolk whose mother Lynn Bois drove during the parade said even though they didn't get to have the end of senior year that they all expected, it was amazing how everyone pulled together to make it even more unique and special.
Her mother was thrilled to be along for the journey.
"I am overwhelmed with the amount of the love and togetherness of the community," she said. "The KP administration is unbelievable. This was the most emotional, happy, and fantastic day. I am honored to be able to celebrate with my daughter," Bois said.
KP Principal Lisa Mobley said 328 students are graduating this year and the parade was a way to celebrate the seniors who didn't have the benefit of enjoying the traditional events of their final year due to the pandemic.
"Four years of high school is a lot of work. We needed to celebrate because they worked really hard," Mobley said.
The event turned out being just as emotional for her.
"My emotion coming by, seeing the kids, seeing names and reflecting on the senior projects they did here at KP, it brought tears to my eyes," Mobley said. "They looked happy and this graduation parade gave them some closure."
Superintendent of KP Paul Zinni said, "I could not be more proud of our seniors who worked so hard for this and for all the community members who came together to try to make this special day for them."
Mobley said the event wouldn't have happened without the support of the community police and firefighters.
"The amount of officers and firefighters who showed up today shows that they support our students and I thank them very much," she said.
Norfolk Police Sgt. David Eberle said his department was more than happy to help out.
"In light of the whole pandemic, the seniors couldn't have graduation. This is the least we could do to help out with that," he said, sending out a notice to the seniors: "Congratulations and follow your dreams."
