WRENTHAM — King Philip Regional High School seniors will wrap up their school days where they began — at the elementary schools in their home towns.
On June 6, students will take part in a parade through their towns that will end up at the KP campus. They’ll be escorted by public safety personnel from each of the three towns in the district — Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk — and have parents behind the wheel.
Tracy Freese, co-chairperson of the King Philip Parent network, said it will be a chance for the school’s 328 grads to see one another, along with teachers and administrators, in some cases for the first time since schools were closed down by the coronavirus pandemic March 13.
To avoid too much traffic congestion, Freese said the start times for each parade will be staggered.
- Plainville: 10 a.m. from Beatrice Wood Elementary School.
- Norfolk: 10:45 a.m. from Freeman-Kennedy School.
- Wrentham: 11:30 a.m. from Delaney School.
Parade route maps are on the website kingphilip.org.
Only one student will be allowed per car, Freese said, and she anticipates about 100 cars from each town taking part. Each parade will take about 25 to 30 minutes, she estimated.
“Graduation was going to be the next day, and now it won’t be,” Freese said.
Graduating seniors, including her daughter, are “thrilled to have any celebration to honor them in some way,” Freese said.
Final plans for King Philip’s graduation will be announced at a later date.
