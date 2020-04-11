WRENTHAM — King Philip Regional High School seniors woke up this past week to a special surprise on their front lawns.
Knowing many traditional senior-year activities are being canceled or postponed due to school closings in wake of the coronavirus, the sports booster club purchased customized lawn signs that thank the seniors for their hard work and encourage them during this trying time.
A fleet of parent volunteers met at the school last Sunday evening, April 5, to assemble and deliver the signs so they were in place Monday morning for the 320-plus seniors.
Overall, 40 cars with 80 to 90 volunteers participated, each making sure to wear gloves and use proper social- distancing practices.
“The COVID-19 virus has impacted all of us, but particularly our seniors, with their final year curtailed in an unimaginable way,” booster club treasurer Serin Soukas said. “We hope these signs bring some joy into the lives of the students, families and community.”
Booster club members encourage passing cars to honk if they see a sign to recognize the seniors.
Chris Montville, who is in charge of social media and fundraising for the club, spearheaded the project.
The signs were made by local printing company Printmaster.
“I commend the work of the Sports Booster Club for putting this effort together on behalf of the KP Class of 2020,” Superintendent Paul Zinni said. “These are challenging times for all of us, and it’s important that we work together and encourage one another in any way we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.