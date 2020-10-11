Students in the King Philip Regional School District will return to partial in-school learning beginning Thursday.
School committee members have voted in favor of the district transitioning from the Phase 1 remote learning model to a Phase 3 hybrid model.
The school system was originally scheduled to begin this month with a Phase 2 format with students in-person for half-day sessions twice per week, with Phase 3 not starting until November.
“After careful consideration we have determined that we can safely bring our students and staff back into our schools for Phase 3 full-day, in-person learning twice per week,” Superintendent Paul Zinni said. “This decision follows weeks of closely monitoring public health data, tracking positive cases within our communities and ongoing dialogue with state and local health officials.”
Over the last several weeks, “we observed that the case numbers for our school-aged population remain consistently low,” Zinni said.
“Based on these case numbers and the corresponding public health guidance, we have determined that the district is positioned to safely allow our students back for full-day curriculum on a limited, rotating basis.”
Students will be returning to the high school in Wrentham and middle school in Norfolk for full-day sessions for about 40% of their learning — double what would have been the case with Phase 2.
Cohort A will be in-person Mondays and Thursdays with learning at home Tuesdays and Fridays. Cohort B will be learning at home Mondays and Thursdays, with in-person learning Tuesdays and Fridays.
On Wednesdays, all students will engage in online learning via Zoom.
To ensure health and safety in the schools, there will be physical distancing as well as a series of other measures, including wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently, cleaning and sanitizing facilities, and screening regularly for symptoms of illness.
The school year began Sept. 16.
King Philip joined Mansfield and Dighton-Rehoboth students in kicking off the school year by learning at home, with all the districts planning a switch to partial in-school instruction in the fall. D-R students start Tuesday, and Mansfield students Thursday.
Most area school systems started in mid-September with a hybrid program.
