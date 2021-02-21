Many signs point to students' mental health issues growing locally and across the country -- especially with the coronavirus pandemic.
Families often are unable to access services and professionals outside of school districts, leaving many students without the help they need.
To assist families, the King Philip, Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk school districts have partnered with INTERFACE Referral Service to connect students with outpatient mental health clinicians in the area.
INTERFACE Referral Service is administered by William James College in Newton. The program helps provide avenues for parents and guardians to find outpatient mental health providers outside of school.
A helpline is available to all students in the four school districts. It has been found to be helpful in navigating barriers to access care, school officials say.
“Oftentimes school counseling staff are spending a great deal of time seeking available outside providers for families or working with students who would benefit from a higher level of intervention beyond the scope of the school professional," Regional Director of Wellness Dot Pearl said. "Having INTERFACE Referral Service to assist families with addressing their child’s mental health needs and identifying matched outpatient mental health providers will enable counselors to work with more of the students in their care during school hours."
The INTERFACE Helpline, 1-888-244-6843, is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and families can call to consult with counselors about available resources and receive personalized matched referrals for their child.
Referral matches are based on specialty need, availability, insurance or cost and location.
Once families are provided a matched referral, the INTERFACE resource and referral counselor will follow up with the family within two weeks to check on the status of the referral.
Families or students in crisis who contact INTERFACE are assessed and referred to a crisis provider, if appropriate.
In a mental health or substance use crisis, Riverside Community Care, the area Emergency Service Provider, is available 24/7 at 800-529-5077. Riverside is an alternative to going to an emergency room. Services are provided on the phone or in the home, school or community setting.
To prepare for the launch of the resources, Tanya Snyder, the clinical supervisor for INTERFACE, reviewed services with administrators and counseling team members from the four school districts in late January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.