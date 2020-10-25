FOXBORO -- The Kraft Group of Boston has been recognized by MassEcon as one of 10 Corporate Heroes for its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Kraft Group won in the Greater Boston category and was lauded for committing the New England Patriots team plane to transport N95 masks from China to the United States, as well as $2 million toward the acquisition of the 1.2 million masks available.
Contollo Mass Manufacturing LLC of Franklin was recognized as a Corporate Hero for the Southeast area of the state.
The manufacturer of disposable and reusable gowns, latex and nitrile gloves, and hand sanitizer produced PPE for the pandemic. And after Gov. Charlie Baker visited the facility, it received a $1.8 million grant for preparation, machinery pivoting, material, training, and a quality management system to produce PPE products for Massachusetts.
MassEcon is a private sector partner to the state in promoting business growth in Massachusetts.
It announced its 17th Annual Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Award winners last week, recognizing 10 companies as 2020 Corporate Heroes for their COVID response.
The winners will be honored at a virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 24, with Citizens as presenting sponsor.
Narrowed down from more than 30 nominations, the 10 winning companies (listed below) were selected after virtual site visits with judges from finance, architecture, economic development, utilities, construction, engineering, and legal backgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.