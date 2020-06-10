FOXBORO — Looking to piggyback on the success of drive-in movies being shown outside Showcase Cinemas at Patriot Place, the Kraft Group is planning a summer drive-in concert series starting later this month.
According to Town Manager William Keegan, the hour-long shows would start at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and be staged in one of the club parking lots outside Gillette Stadium. Admission would be restricted to 400 vehicles, each limited to four occupants and spaced out at appropriate distances.
Keegan on Tuesday night reported that neither food nor alcohol sales would be available in the lot, but that Patriot Place establishments would likely be open for food service with appropriate restrictions.
Without a formal application in hand, however, Keegan characterized the series as a scaled-down means of attracting patrons to the stadium site while remaining compliant with the state’s four-phase COVID-19 protocols.
He added the drive-in proposal would not trigger the town’s permitting process for stadium events because attendance is envisioned at less than 15,000. But he said that it would require permission from the state.
“This is really just a new approach,” Keegan said, adding that both Fire Chief Michael Kelleher and Police Chief Michael Grace already had approved it in concept.
Selectmen, however, were reluctant to green-light the plan based on a verbal request through the town manager’s office.
“Just as a point of order, if this is something we’re going to vote on I think we need some paperwork,” Selectman Chris Mitchell said.
As selectmen briefly discussed how best to proceed, Foxboro Jaycee Vice President Lynda Walsh noted that her organization had not been permitted to hold its weekly Concert on the Common series this summer.
Walsh said the Jaycees had submitted an application for the 2020 concerts, but claimed the request was never processed.
In response, Keegan said that the Jaycees had never developed a plan spelling out how to implement social distancing and other safeguards required in the current pandemic environment.
Ultimately, selectmen agreed to hold the stadium matter in abeyance pending a formal application, while urging the Jaycees to submit a logistical plan for the Thursday night concerts.
“I guess we’ve got some homework to do,” Walsh said.
