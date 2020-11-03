Voting is heavy as expected today in Attleboro area communities.
Lines had formed at the polls before they opened at 7 a.m., according to election officials.
In Attleboro, by 11 a.m. 1,956 had voted, election commissioner Michael Murphy said.
"We were thinking we might get as many as 9,000 or 10,000 today," Murphy said.
More than 14,000 city residents voted early by mail or in-person.
No problems were reported at the polls, Murphy added.
Over in North Attleboro, voting was also strong.
"Things are very brisk. It is steady," Pat Dolan of the elections office said.
By 11 a.m., 1,800 had gone through the polls at the high school.
"They look long but they move fairly fast," Dolan said of the lines. "At one point they were down by the tennis courts and football field."
No major problems were reported in North Attleboro.
"It seems to be going smoothly," Dolan said.
The area has about 150,000 registered voters, and nearly half had voted early.
Overall turnout is projected to run as high as in the 80 percent range, election officials say.
