ATTLEBORO — The weather was good for backyard parties over the weekend and a number of people took advantage of it.
But the gatherings caused a stir among some residents who noticed few folks were wearing masks or social distancing.
Mayor Paul Heroux, who urges people continually on Facebook to be cautious because coronavirus is still very much with us, said he got half a dozen complaints from residents over the weekend.
Health agent Alan Perry said two complaints were lodged with his department and The Sun Chronicle got two calls from residents Monday morning who were concerned that parties without precautions would lead to an increase of the highly contagious virus.
As of Friday there had been 686 confirmed cases in the city and 142 probable cases. The virus has killed 55 city residents. In The Sun Chronicle area, 143 have died from the virus.
The virus is especially dangerous for people over 65 and those who are immune-compromised or who have underlying medical conditions.
Heroux and Perry both said the health department has no jurisdiction over private parties at people’s homes or backyards, which were the source of the complaints.
In addition, the state does not restrict the number of people who may attend an event if the outdoor space is “unenclosed.”
It’s up to those attending to take precautions such as wearing masks and social distancing.
Photos of a party somewhere in Attleboro sent to The Sun Chronicle showed a group of people — none of whom were wearing masks or social distancing.
Meanwhile the mayor, who has studied the data for Attleboro and created charts which show the city has flattened the coronavirus curve since its high point in April, said now is not the time to throw caution to the wind.
“If people start to become complacent before a vaccine is developed, we are likely going to see another wave,” he said in an emailed statement to The Sun Chronicle. “I believe that we were able to flatten the curve because of our collective efforts at social distancing, wearing face masks, people being more mindful to not touch their face, and being more mindful of cross contamination, using good hand hygiene, and people staying home.”
One person who called The Sun Chronicle but requested anonymity, said she’s concerned there will be a price to pay for carelessness.
“Innocent people could be infected down the road because we did not do what we were supposed to do,” she said. “We should not be reckless at this point in time.”
Cases on rise in state
Meanwhile, coronavirus cases statewide have been on the rise.
The five days prior to Monday averaged 338 confirmed cases a day. Numbers that high have not been seen since June 3-6.
Monday, however, showed a drop to 165.
On Friday, Gov. Charlie Baker warned about gatherings where precautions against the virus are not being taken.
He said the state is investigating at least eight new clusters of the virus which appeared to be tied to private parties, including one in Wrentham or another town in the King Philip region.
On Thursday, The Sun Chronicle reported that Norfolk recorded a spike of eight virus cases, surging to 36 over the last week after holding steady at 27-28 for the previous four weeks.
There was a jump of 19 cases in Wrentham over the last week as well.
Baker pleaded for residents to follow the rules and be cautious.
“The ask is relatively small,” Baker said. “Wear your masks, respect the virus and don’t do these large gatherings that can be super-spreader events.”
