ATTLEBORO — The area’s grandest annual holiday light display kicks off as usual on Thanksgiving Day at LaSalette Shrine, but with some changes due to the pandemic.
The Christmas Celebration of Lights is open every night from 5 to 9 p.m. through Jan. 3 on over 10 acres at the shrine, located off Park Street (Route 118). There is no charge for entrance or parking but donations are accepted.
Thousands visit the display every night, and virus or no virus, the crowds are expected again, especially on weekends and around Christmas, shrine representatives say.
“You will be welcomed by more than 400,000 lights that will brighten your spirit and remind you that, despite these challenging, uncertain, and unprecedented times, we are not left alone,” said the Rev. Flavio Gillio, the shrine’s director.
The shrine is following state and Diocese of Fall River health guidelines to address the pandemic.
“Over the past few months, we’ve received several inquiries about how we are planning on handling the Christmas Celebration during COVID-19,” shrine officials said. “We require that you respect social distancing and wear facial coverings at all times while on our grounds.”
Facial masks covering noses and mouths will be required both indoors and outdoors on the grounds, the shrine emphasizes, adding indoor facilities will have occupancy limits.
Guests/family groups must maintain a social distance of 6 feet from others while both indoors and outdoors.
All buildings open to the public will close at 8:30 p.m., with the lights going off every night at 9 p.m.
“All guests are asked that they vacate the property by that time,” officials said.
It will be the 67th annual light display, a holiday tradition like no other in the region.
Besides the lights, popular attractions again will include Clopper the Donkey at the outdoor manger near where the opening ceremony is held each year with the singing of “Silent Night.” There will also be the International Creche Museum with hundreds of creches from around the world, a food court/cafeteria with a snack bar/hot chocolate/cider, and a carousel.
This year’s theme is connected to the virus crisis: “Light from Afar.”
“A light from afar is all that we need to keep on going through our life journey,” Gillio said. “A ‘Light from Afar’ gives a sense of direction and hope. We need to be reminded that, despite these challenging times we are experiencing, the ‘Light from Afar’ is still shining ahead of us all.”
Special Masses, again with occupancy restrictions, are as follows: Thanksgiving Day, 4 p.m.; Christmas Eve 4 p.m. (children), and 6 p.m.; Christmas Midnight Mass, 12 a.m.; Christmas Day, 12:10 p.m.; New Year’s Eve, 6 p.m.; and New Year’s Day, 12:10 and 4 p.m.
“The LaSalette Missionaries strongly feel that during this time of pandemic, the traditional Christmas Illuminations are needed more than ever as a sign of hope in these times of loss, stress and anxiety,” officials said. “The Lights at LaSalette proclaim the true meaning of Christmas. LaSalette will do all which is necessary to safeguard the health of all.”
The Christmas illuminations began in 1953 when the Missionaries of Our Lady of LaSalette established a Catholic shrine in Attleboro. The shrine was inaugurated on Dec. 8, 1953, and to celebrate the opening so close to Christmas, a Nativity scene was displayed and some evergreen trees were decorated with Christmas lights. Since that humble beginning, the religious illuminations have grown to become the largest religious display in New England.
For more information, visit lasaletteattleboroshrine.org/christmas-festival.
