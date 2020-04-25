Learning experience: Local teachers and parents weathering challenges of remote learning

“Well, we got no choice, All the girls and boys … School’s out for summer ...
School’s out forever … School’s been blown to pieces.” — Alice Cooper
The 1972 song by rocker Alice Cooper sums it up.
It was an anthem to summer vacation in the old days — the days of protest and rebellion where societal norms were questioned and some may well have wanted schools blown to pieces, metaphorically or otherwise.
Today, it reflects a metaphorical reality.
Administrators won’t say school’s been blown to pieces, in so many words, but the traditional idea of attending school — hopping on a school bus, learning in a school building and classroom and coming home in the afternoon — certainly has been because of the coronavirus.
March 13 was the last day of the academic year, although it was not known then.
The fog of war enveloping coronavirus, the “invisible enemy” as President Donald Trump calls it, a disease which has shut down the nation and world, killed nearly 50,000 Americans and put 26 million in unemployment lines, has yet to lift.
The extent of the damage wrought by coronavirus hasn’t been fully accounted for yet, but all involved have felt the physical and emotional shock waves that left classrooms empty and school bells ringing eerily in silent halls.
It started as a two-week hiatus from the classroom. Then, it went to three weeks and then to May 4. This week, Gov. Charlie Baker said there’s no way to assure anyone’s safety in schools and that state residents have to dig in, hunker down and fight harder to stem the tide of disease that easily kills elderly people and is easily spread by the young.
So school is out. For how long is the question.
Will it be forever? No. But schools in the brick and mortar form don’t exist for now, except as hollow, darkened monuments to a longed for past.
It’s not quite unprecedented, this closing of schools.
It happened in the much deadlier pandemic of 1918 when Spanish Flu swept over the nation killing as many as 675,000 Americans.
The flu killed 80 Attleboro residents in one month in the fall of that year.
As of Thursday, 22 Attleboro residents had been killed by the coronavirus in three weeks, and others are very sick. Another five in The Sun Chronicle circulation area have also died while nearly 900 have been sickened.
More dead may be coming.
The School Front
When the virus hit, there was no plan to take school outside the classroom.
School officials were forced to improvise from the get-go guided by the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and they had to do the job with whatever means they had available.
And, of course, some had more means than others.
The words heard most often now from administrators and others are “we’re doing the best we can.” There’s no reason to believe otherwise because it is a war, and in a war things get blown to pieces.
An article written by Natalie B. Milman in Education Week, a news journal focusing on K-12 education, on March 30, the day the city’s first coronavirus death hit the news, described what was going on in the nation’s schools as “emergency remote teaching.”
Milman, a professor of educational technology at George Washington University, emphasized what’s happening now is not “online teaching” and “online learning.” Those are activities that are well planned and well executed and intended to be outside the classroom.
Today, educators are simply scrambling to keep learning alive.
They’re like doctors and nurses working overtime in an intensive care unit trying to keep patients alive.
They’re practicing battlefield medicine.
For teachers, it’s battlefield learning, and together with students and parents, they’re trying to piece together a learning process shattered by coronavirus.
“Educators suddenly thrust into emergency remote teaching do not have ideal conditions to offer well-planned, quality instruction,” Milman said. “These are not normal teaching and learning conditions. What we are experiencing now is emergency remote teaching and learning — or as some have called it, ‘pandemic pedagogy.’ ”
Remote learning, especially emergency remote learning, is nothing like classroom learning.
There is no comparison, local educators said without hesitation.
Asked to rank remote learning on scale of one to 10, they essentially gave it a zero.
Attleboro’s assistant superintendent of schools Laurie Regan put it simply.
“We can’t replicate what’s in a traditional classroom,” she said. “There’s no way we can compare the two.”
Mansfield superintendent of schools Teresa Murphy echoed her colleague.
“I don’t think you can compare it at all,” Murphy said. “We’re not trying to replace brick and mortar schools; we’re trying to create an educational package.”
And for all intents and purposes, brick and mortar schools don’t exist, at least for now, so administrators and teachers, not to mention students and parents, were forced into a whole new world.
And the new world takes a lot of work.
“All of the staff is working around the clock to create remote learning opportunities,” Regan said. “We’re looking at all the needs of the students to make sure we’re supporting everyone.”
One of the main challenges was to make sure the each student had access to the technology they need for remote learning.
In Attleboro, with about 30 percent of the families considered “economically disadvantaged” that’s harder than in wealthier communities, Regan said.
Approximately 600 Chromebooks, a laptop running Google’s Chrome operating system, were given to students in need. That number is about 10 percent of the entire student population.
“We’ve tried very hard to make sure there’s at least one device in every home, but we don’t have the ability to give a Chromebook to everyone,” she said.
Regan said the next problem was to trying to make sure students were able to access the Internet. Some families can’t afford it and don’t have it.
Giving as many physical tools to those who need them is only part of the problem. The next goal is to gain participation.
“That’s a priority,” Regan said. “Making sure all families are engaging in the work.”
“We’ve been keeping track of all the families we’ve heard from and all the families we haven’t and we’re paying special attention to those we haven’t,” she said.
As of Thursday, she said the numbers of students who have not engaged is low, and the effort to reach them is unabated.
“The number is small and some (teachers) have gone to great lengths to contact them,” Regan said.
That’s good news because a nationwide poll by EdWeek Research Center found that a little more than one in five students or about 21 percent were “essentially truant during coronavirus closures,” meaning they didn’t log in or make contact with their schools or teachers.
And that percentage is worse in poorer communities, climbing to 30 percent in some places.
Another major priority is making sure each student is physically and emotionally healthy and that they feel safe and are being well cared for.
All of that is a prerequisite for learning in school and out of school, Regan said.
Part of that process is providing lunches for students who need them and that is being done in both Attleboro and Mansfield and other places as well.
The EdWeek poll also showed decreasing morale among both students and teachers.
And that, too, is a challenge in a new and difficult world.
“Everyone is doing the best they can to keep morale up,” Regan said.
But she acknowledged there are negative emotions about the ongoing shut down, which got worse this week.
There’s sadness, frustration and anger about the situation, Regan said.
“Teachers miss their students and some students may not want to admit it, but they miss their teachers,” she said.
And of course they miss the friends they’re accustomed to seeing every day.
No one knows what the future holds and that doesn’t help.
“Until there’s a cure or vaccine so we can go to work and feel safe, I don’t know if anything is going to come back to normal,” Regan said.
In Mansfield, Murphy said her district has been working on expanding digital learning, but the incomplete program was forced into action well before it was finished.
“We rolled it out in two weeks,” Murphy said.
It’s not just students who need to learn in this situation, but teachers, who need to learn to use online platforms like Google Classroom, Google Meet or Zoom, the last two of which allow people to get together virtually as if they are in a conference room or classroom.
“We’ve been able to provide additional training for teachers and I think we can say as a district we’ve made good strides in the use of technology for educational strategies,” she said.
She said teachers and administrators have learned to use various virtual online programs to meet and plan.
That was echoed by Regan, who said collaboration has always been important, but it’s even more so now with students, teachers and administrators spread out all over the place.
Murphy described online meetings as effective and efficient and said being forced to meet electronically has accelerated the districts use of technology, which may be a silver lining in a very dark cloud.
Like many public school districts, Mansfield does not provide each student with a computer.
Mansfield uses Chromebooks in their classrooms and students share them. Attleboro does the same.
But in the educational crisis they were gathered, sanitized and distributed to those students who needed a device at home.
“It was challenging for us to make sure all students had them,” Murphy said.
Gov. Charlie Baker summed up the catastrophe in Tuesday’s press conference when he announced the end of the brick and mortar school year.
“Massachusetts is home to some of the brightest students in the nation and this pandemic has upended their lives as well as being away from their friends, their teachers, their sports and other important resources for many of them, all of them, this has been a terrible loss,” he said.
He said DESE is working to provide guidelines to “ensure a strong start” for students in the fall.
How strong that start will be will depend on how well teachers and students pick up the pieces of the current year.
Regan said extending the shutdown, while not unexpected, will make things more difficult.
“I don’t want to say it’s a total loss,” she said. “We’re doing the very best we can.”
Assessments will be made when classrooms are used again.
“In the fall, we’ll find out where everyone is and take them from there,” she said.
Meanwhile, Baker acknowledged the strain on the home front.
“Remote learning means parents have to juggle their job, whether it’s working from home or still making their shifts while helping their kids stay focused on school,” Baker said. “We know it’s not ideal and we recognize what we’re asking a lot from parents to hang in there for the remainder of the school year.”
The Home Front
Parents know that.
Some parents know the story from both sides.
Maura Doyle lives in Cumberland, R.I., teaches school in a large urban district and has two children in parochial school in Attleboro.
She and her husband Mike’s children, Ella, 16, is a sophomore at Bishop Feehan High School while Liam, 12, is a sixth-grader at St. John the Evangelist School in Attleboro.
Doyle, a high school special needs teacher, says her district has a high percentage of “economically disadvantaged” families. And, like Attleboro and to a lesser extent Mansfield, it’s a place where economic reality makes remote learning a remote possibility for some students.
“Many of our students don’t have access to online learning, so we’re struggling with that now,” Doyle said.
In addition, her district has a high percentage of students who are trying to learn English, which is another impediment, made more difficult by distance.
“Just reaching families now is a struggle,” she said.
School closure is a shattering experience.
“Life as we know it is so different,” she said.
“It’s a complete disruption of their normal routine,” she said of her students. “It’s really hard on teachers and on students.”
So now she’s at home doing what she can to keep her students learning, but she also has to be available to help her own kids.
However, the situation seems better for the students at St. John’s and Bishop Feehan than it is for those in her district.
Doyle said both schools started remote learning immediately on March 16.
All Feehan students are equipped with an iPad their freshman year and most, if not all, of the St. John’s students have access at home to a device.
Feehan students had already used Google Classroom, so there was less of a learning curve for them. Her daughter has two Google Meet classes a day as do all at Feehan.
“My kids have been working since they got out,” Doyle said.
Her daughter seems to fare well on her own, but her son needs more attention, she said.
She splits time between her professional teaching and home schooling the kids, Doyle said.
How students cope with remote learning varies, she said.
Some students respond to it and some don’t, Doyle said.
“Some kids need that face-to-face contact,” she said.
Teaching all kids remotely is tough, special needs or not, she said.
“As an educator, teaching kids remotely requires all of us to dig into our tool box like never before,” Doyle said. “We must offer choices for all students who learn in different ways at home just as they do in the classroom.”
In the end that could benefit students and teachers alike, she said.
“I think educators who aren’t used to thinking outside the box are in a situation with remote learning where their measure of discomfort could lead to new strengths as teachers,” Doyle said.
Meanwhile, her husband, who is the director of instruction at the Mike Doyle Golf Academy at Bungay Brook Golf Club in Bellingham, is temporarily out of work due to the pandemic which adds financial stress to the family.
When asked about morale, she said it’s not high.
“The students I’ve talked to, when it comes down to it, they want to be in school,” Doyle said. “They miss the camaraderie with their friends and they might complain about them, but they miss their teachers.”
“If we don’t go back in September, morale will be terrible,” Doyle said.
Attleboro resident Suzanne DeCoste, who was left a single parent after the death of her husband a few years ago, has two young students at home.
She’s self-employed as a consultant to nonprofit organizations specializing in fund raising and event planning.
The economic shut down has hurt that business, but on the upside it gives her more time to help her kids, Lauren, 12, a sixth-grader and Alex, 9, a third-grader, who both attend St. John’s.
At first, remote learning was itself a learning experience for her family.
But she created a schedule for her kids to keep them on track, and the school’s online opening prayer and announcement session every day provides a good starting point, DeCoste said.
Her dining room is now a de facto classroom.
“It’s become less of a struggle since we did that,” she said.
The quality is not what they get when they go to school, but she believes they are making progress.
“It’s not the same as being in a classroom, but I definitely feel like they are being challenged,” DeCoste said.
And whatever is lacking, she’s optimistic that they’ll get that back at some point.
“I have full faith that they’ll fill the gap next year,” DeCoste said. “We’re doing the best we can. Eventually everything will work out.”
DeCoste said she believes the timing of the shutdown is fortunate coming relatively near the end of school year, because there’s only so much the home front can take.
She and her kids have endured six weeks so far and have about six or seven to go.
Anything longer than could push her and other parents to the brink, she said.
“I think we’re lucky with the timing,” she said. “If it was another two or three months, I think we’d be pulling our hair out.”
Nicole Piatelli is another public school teacher whose children go to St. John’s.
She’s a middle school teacher in Needham and mom to 3- and 5-year-old boys in Attleboro.
Life is never easy, but it’s gotten way harder in the coronavirus crisis.
And to make it a little scarier Piatelli’s husband, Kerron Matthews, is a histologist (someone who studies the microscopic structure of tissue) who works at Massachusetts General Hospital, so the worry about coronavirus coming home is multiplied.
“It has been hard for me,” Piatelli said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “The teachers at (St. John’s) have been great providing worksheets, reading stories, taking the kids on virtual nature walks all through (an app). They have also held weekly Zoom meetings. It’s so nice to see my son’s face when he sees all of his classmates and teachers. But it is hard to juggle this, I sometimes have Zoom meetings during the same time, and I am trying to manage both.”
Teaching her Needham students, caring for her 3-year-old, Damien Matthews, and helping her 5-year-old, Aiden Matthews, with pre-kindergarten work, make the days hectic.
“Some days are better and more productive than others,” Piatelli, a former Attleboro High School basketball player, said. “I’m grateful for the warm days and sunshine for recess breaks and bike rides--usually in the LaSalette (Shrine) parking lot.”
As in Attleboro and other public school systems, she said Needham has run into problems with a lack computers for kids to get online.
“In Needham, we are running into not having enough devices to go around in a particular family,” she said.
Meanwhile remote teaching creates challenges.
“Everyone learns differently and we have worked so hard to create a community of teaching and learning which is based on relationships, so it is all much harder,” she Piatelli said.
“We have to work especially closely with our special education teachers and I am finding I am reaching out personally to students on IEPs (Individual Education Plans) more to check in throughout the week to see how they are doing with the work. We are trying our best to meet the needs of all students.”
The announcement of school closing for the rest of the academic year was met with a kind of resigned sorrow by Piatelli and her colleagues.
“After Baker announced we would be closed for the year, we had a scheduled meeting … people shared their sadness, but we all understand why it is important,” she said.
Lori DeRosa, an IT change manager at Hasbro, is a single mom raising three children, who are all in school.
And now, they’re all in school at home while she’s trying to work.
The key in a situation like this is organization, DeRosa said.
The oldest Nolan, 16, is a sophomore at Feehan.
Her daughter Oceana is 14 and in the eighth grade at St. John’s and the youngest, Phelan, 11, is in the fifth grade there as well.
As she’s trying to do her job for Hasbro, she sets office hours so her kids know when they can talk if they need help with school work or have other issues. The kids even take turns cooking once a week.
DeRosa credits Feehan and St. John’s for keeping education on track.
Nolan and Oceana don’t need too much supervision with their school work, but DeRosa said she and Phelan always plan the next day’s work.
The biggest negative for the kids is lack of interaction with their friends.
“They are fairly busy for a good chunk of the day, but it’s different emotionally,” she said.
And it will be a tough year for Oceana who is going to graduate from middle school and head off to high school.
“There are a lot of rites of passage she won’t have,” DeRosa said.
But, all in all, things are going as well as can be expected.
“My kids tend to roll with the punches,” DeRosa said.
And for a student-teacher, just about to launch her career in education, it’s been quite an education already.
When Emily Capar of Attleboro began her student teaching on Jan. 22, she had no way of knowing it would be stopped a short seven weeks later on March 13.
Capar, 23, is a senior at Bridgewater State University who’s majoring in elementary education.
The last part of her degree requirements involves practice teaching a third grade class at Hill-Roberts Elementary in Attleboro, the same school she attended as a child.
Even then she knew what she wanted to do.
“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher,” she said. “Ever since I was a little girl. I love kids. I think they are all unique. They brighten my life.”
Watching them learn and grow makes teaching a “very rewarding” field, she said.
While her practice teaching in the classroom has stopped, she’s been informed she’ll still get her teaching license as long as she completes the 300 hours of practice work required.
But it’s work of a completely different kind.
“What you’re doing with the hours is a little different,” she said.
Before coronavirus she was face-to-face with the kids every day.
Now she’s far away and appears only electronically via online computer programs such as Zoom or Google Classroom.
The teaching is not the same. It’s very informal and it’s hard to get the whole 24-student class together at one time, she said.
“This is all really new to everybody,” Capar said. “It’s all a big learning experience.”
She misses the kids and those personal interactions and being able to witness the personal growth of kids every day.
But, she said, there’s a silver lining.
“I think it will help me in learning new ways to use technology to teach,” she said. “I didn’t know how to use Google Classroom or Zoom before and now I know.”
“We’re making the best of a bad situation,” she said.
