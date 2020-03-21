The state Legislature is expected to take up a bill Monday that would grant towns the authority to postpone their upcoming elections due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Currently, towns lack the authority to change an election date and must get a court order to do so.
Several local officials have expressed concern about asking people to come out to vote while the contagious virus is going around.
Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, said legislation will be voted on Monday.
Details of the bill have not been made public yet.
Area towns are slated to go to the polls in the next several weeks and officials have said they are not sure if voters will turn out or if they will be able to recruit workers to staff the polls.
Norton had already voted to seek special legislation to allow it to postpone.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, said Friday that the Elections Committee has not finalized the language on the bill, but added it will likely include something like authorizing boards of selectmen to postpone an election.
He said it would only apply to this year because of the coronavirus emergency.
The bill will also likely make some accommodation for candidates, such as those for Congress, who need to collect signatures on nomination papers to qualify for the ballot. They are unable to gather signatures currently because of social distancing.
New York, he said, has lowered the number of signatures needed.
