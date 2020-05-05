With less traffic on the highways and local roads due to the coronavirus pandemic, people may be tempted to drive a little faster, but it’s still no less deadly.
The same number of people died on state highways last month as in April 2019, even though there was half the traffic, the state Department of Transportation found.
State officials and travel experts warn the alarming trend could turn more deadly as more and more people get out of the house with warming temperatures.
“During the pandemic, everyone in the commonwealth has sacrificed and used disciplined actions to keep themselves, their loved ones, and our community safe. We ask that all residents use this same dedication to safety and reduce their speeds when driving,” state Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a statement Monday.
Highlighting the danger, MassDOT cited a fatal accident on Interstate 195 in Seekonk last month as one of three on state highways in a 24-hour period.
Officials say speed and distraction were likely factors in most of the crashes.
In the Seekonk accident, state police say 60-year-old Michael Keene of Sarasota, Fla., was killed when he drove off I-195 East the night of April 18.
Keene, one of 28 killed last month, was thrown from his car when it struck a tree and caught fire, according to state officials.
In Attleboro, traffic accidents were down 65 percent last month compared to April 2019. Of 23 serious crashes, only two were attributed to speed, according to Police Chief Kyle Heagney.
However, the chief said he has noticed more people driving faster over the last month or so.
“I’ve noticed more aggressive drivers, probably attributable to less people on the road. Perhaps gridlock and potholes would have slowed them down in the past,” Heagney said.
Statewide, the relatively high fatality rate last month underscores the importance of obeying the posted speed limit, wearing a seatbelt, driving sober and adhering to the hands-free law, Gulliver said.
“This is something that’s impacting Main Street as much as the Interstate, and we’re seeing an-across-the-board uptick in speeding,” he said. “Driving conditions have changed for a lot of people. We are not used to the open road and are tempted to go as fast as possible.”
According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, speeding is a factor in roughly a third of all traffic fatalities nationwide every year, and when a pedestrian is struck by a vehicle, the risk of dying increases dramatically the faster the vehicle is going.
With schools closed, stay-at-home advisories in effect and spring in the air, many people are taking to the streets on foot and bicycles.
That’s just one reason why AAA Northeast is urging motorists to avoid speeding and distractions.
“During a time when everyone’s mantra is ‘stay safe,’ let’s apply that thinking to our roadways,” Mary Maguire, director of public and legislative affairs at AAA Northeast, said.
“And with first responders and hospital workers already taxed to the limit, don’t add to the numbers by driving recklessly and endangering yourself and others,” Maguire said.
