Last March, area schools were forced to close with little notice due to the then emerging coronavirus sending teachers, students and administrators home to do the jobs they planned to do in a school building.
Attleboro Superintendent David Sawyer said he was proud of the way Attleboro educated its district’s students despite the challenges.
“I wouldn’t say that we educated our students to a level that we are accustomed to,” Sawyer said, “But I don’t think anyone thought that that should be the expectation in that moment, given what we were up against, so that we were able to do what we were able to do.”
Attleboro schools will reopen Sept. 14 using a hybrid model, where students will be split into cohorts based on their last names and will attend two days of school in-person and three days online. Sawyer said Attleboro is also planning for the possibility of having to go fully remote again if area conditions worsen.
“And so we want to maximize the time we have in person with students this fall,” Sawyer said, “to put ourselves in a better place so that if we have to go remote again, we will be able to do a much better job of educating children under those circumstances than we were able to in the spring.”
Sawyer said the district recently used federal relief money made available to public school districts to purchase 2,700 Chromebooks which will be provided to all Attleboro Public School students. The Chromebook delivery will be delayed, Sawyer said, but he is hoping the laptops will arrive so students can use them during the fall semester.
“Another thing we learned is that we sort of abandoned trying to teach the way that we teach when we have all the students in front of us,” Sawyer said. “And when we focused on social needs of our students and worried about using the time to foster relationships, and to really personalize the experience, we were able to engage students and actually do some learning.”
Along with reserving more in-class time for one-on-one teacher-student interaction, the district will be implementing a flipped classroom, Sawyer said, which he believes is a better model for learning when students are spending less time in the classroom.
“In the flipped classroom,” Sawyer said, “the students are receiving the information outside of the classroom, rather than inside the classroom. And then they’re practicing it in the classroom rather than at home.”
In terms of after school activities including sports and clubs, Sawyer said Attleboro is still working out the details, but plans to make in-class learning the first priority.
“I think a lot of the things that we normally do after school, we will be able to offer, but it’s going to have to be remote so that we can make sure that everyone’s safe and that we can have the buildings clear so that we can clean,” Sawyer said.
Although most sports won’t be happening in the fall, Sawyer said the Hockomock is considering switching the seasons in which sports are played so sports traditionally played in the fall can run in the winter or spring.
North Attleboro Assistant Superintendent Michelle McKeon said some sports, like football, which are close contact, will most definitely be postponed, however, other sports or organizations that can be operate under social distancing guidelines might still be offered.
“Wherever possible, we are looking into keeping things going,” McKeon said.
McKeon said she believed one of the strengths of North’s schools during the initial remote learning period last spring was the one-on-one connections teachers continued to try and foster despite being online.
“That piece of having a staff that really cares about the kids,” McKeon said, “that spent the time building those connections, was one of the best parts because we felt like without that, kids would struggle. They want that connection with their teachers in their schools. They want to feel that they still belong to their classroom.”
McKeon said teachers spent time making sure they were still communicating with their students on a one-on-one basis and planning online activities to keep their students engaged and prevent them from feeling too isolated from the school system.
Over the summer, McKeon said North Attleboro teachers spent a lot of time learning new skills in order to better understand and use the online resources when students return to the classroom under a hybrid learning plan Sept. 16.
“For instance,” McKeon said, “we use Google Classroom in our school district and a lot of the other Google tools. And so teachers went even further learning more about those tools, extending what they were able to do with them, and building exciting lessons using technology that kept the kids engaged during that springtime.”
McKeon said that the biggest struggle the district faced in the spring was the speed at which they felt they needed to get things up and running, despite the short notice.
“We had to spend a lot of time finding out, OK, who needed a laptop, who doesn’t have an internet connection,” McKeon said, “ and the health piece of people being really fearful, and not knowing what to expect there, we had to kind of really spend a lot of time communicating how this new world was going to look.”
There was a large group of kids, McKeon said, without reliable internet access that were being asked to log onto school from home.
“So, we really spent time developing paper packets and lessons so that kids could pick up these packets and do the work,” she said. “But those kids really didn’t have a connection to their teacher, they would just pick up these packets of work, do them, turn them back in and try to keep up with the learning.”
McKeon said they also wanted to ensure that students were getting a full school day this semester instead of the shortened school day that was instituted last semester.
In order to create more reliable internet access for remote learners, the district purchased hotspots that will be activated by the school, McKeon said.
“We don’t want any child to feel isolated and separate from everyone else,” McKeon said. “So, that’s a huge step forward, because now we know if we do have a Google meet where kids can jump on here with their teachers talking about, you know, find out what other kids are working on during the lesson. We’ll know that every child can do that.”
McKeon said it was important to the school district that students who chose to do fully remote learning would not fall behind their peers participating in the hybrid model of learning.
“What we’ve done for the remote learners,” McKeon said, “is we’ve assigned teachers to be able to specifically teach the remote learning and monitor those students and be able to get online and offer support so that they don’t fall behind when they’re actually learning on their computer.”
In Norfolk
Norfolk school Superintendent Ingrid Allardi said her district is providing all students in grades one through six with a Chromebook, and all kindergarteners with an iPad, in order to prevent some of the technology issues Norfolk faced in the spring.
“There were some technology glitches and issues we had,” Allardi said. “We had difficulties with kids with different operating systems being able to run some of the lessons and the activities that we had shared out. So in addressing that, that’s why we’re giving every child a district-issued Chromebook; everything’s been updated.”
Allardi said her teachers will also be dedicating class time at the start of the semester, which begins Sept. 14, to making sure all students are able to log into the programs they will be using for remote learning to make sure there is no confusion.
Norfolk is a K-6 district, with middle and high school students attending King Philip Regional middle and high schools, and Allardi said she believed it was important for the students to have a consistent schedule, whether they are online or in person for class.
“So, when students are in-school, their days look very similar to the way they look remotely,” Allardi said. “Which helps build more independence when managing schedules.”
About 90 percent of students will be returning to in-person classes for the hybrid model of learning, Allardi said, and the other 10 percent of students, in order to keep them from falling behind, will be expected to be in class for more hours than remote students were last semester.
“During the emergency closure, the Department of Education reduced the time of learning expectations,” Allardi said, “so, students were really only working about half of a typical school day, but the learning expectations for remote students will be the same as they are during a normal school year.”
In Norton
Norton Superintendent Joseph Baeta said Norton went into what he called “crisis remote learning” after the sudden closing of schools.
“We were put into a crisis pretty quickly,” Baeta said. “A lot of changes had to take place for families, for staff, for administrators, in terms of our day-to-day operations, while at the same time also being told to stay home and not to report to the office and all that other stuff.”
Baeta said there is a big difference between how Norton ran the “crisis remote learning,” and what will be instituted on Sept. 16 when school begins, where the district has had the summer months to work out better ways to teach and navigate hybrid learning.
“We’re in a hybrid model and you’re coming in physically twice a week, which is different from the spring, and recognizing that we could be fully remote any day,” Baeta said. “The fact is, at the end of the day, the requirements that the teachers and the accountability that they have is at a whole different level. But it’s still not teaching and learning from what we know. Any private or public school should be doing it. It’s a different approach.”
The idea that the district could go remote at any time, Baeta said, further emphasizes the importance of building strong connections between students and teachers during the first few weeks of in-person classes.
“Probably the most important thing is getting everybody to really understand the expectations,” he said, “at least during the first few weeks, which is it’s not as much about reading and writing, but more about creating those relationship so that if we do go remote, we’ve got the beginnings of those relationships taking place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.