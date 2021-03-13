On the afternoon of March 11, 2020, Amy Letourneau of North Attleboro raced to visit her father, Robert Letourneau, at the Friendly House Nursing Home where he lived.
She had just received word that the Woonsocket facility, where Robert had lived since late 2019 after suffering a brain injury caused by a condition called arteriovenous malformation, would be closing to visitors that evening due to the coronavirus.
Letourneau did all the things she’d normally do when she or her daughter, Emily Thomas, visited him, which they had done five to six times a week prior to the closure. She sat with him through dinner, looked through a photo album with him and watched “Wheel of Fortune” with him.
Then, she held his hand and took a photo.
“I held his hand in silence as thoughts raced through my mind that this could be the last time I saw or embraced my father,” Letourneau said last May.
Tragically, it was.
Robert, 67, died May 15 after testing positive for coronavirus about a week earlier.
Letourneau said in an email that mourning her father’s death over the last 10 months during the pandemic has been “extremely difficult.”
“In the beginning, I needed to be strong as it was my job to inform others that he had passed away and to start addressing his personal affairs,” she said.
The first person she called was her grandmother Rita Letourneau who lives in assisted living facility that also wasn’t allowing visitors.
“It broke my heart that I had to tell her that her son passed away over the phone,” Letourneau said. “I desperately wanted to be there to comfort her when hearing this devastating news.
“All I could do was to call the receptionist afterward and ask them to check in on my grandmother a little more often that day.”
Last May, Letourneau and her brothers, Kevin Letourneau and Gary Letourneau, chose to delay her father’s services due to attendance restrictions in place at the time as well as travel restrictions, as Kevin and Gary live out of state.
“The hardest part has been not having my brothers here with me as we all grieve our father’s passing,” she said.
In a few months, the siblings will commemorate the first anniversary of Robert’s death with a memorial service at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home in North Attleboro. It will incorporate pandemic safety measures of masks, social distancing and occupancy limits.
Letourneau says she experienced a variety of feelings — from sadness and isolation to guilt and anger — in the days that followed her father’s death.
“I felt angry for not getting the chance to say goodbye to my dad, but I reminded myself that I was able to say goodbye the night the nursing home closed,” she said.
While acknowledging her grief, she started sorting through her father’s belongings and cleaning out his house, which she says helped her mourn.
“I really took my time to make sure that everything that I came across made its way to someone who could hopefully use it,” she said, noting that she donated clothing, towels and blankets and books to various organizations and miscellaneous items to neighbors and friends.
“This made me happy to know that my dad would be indirectly touching so many lives,” Letourneau said.
During her sorting, she hoped to find an item that would instantly remind her of her father. After weeks, she was losing hope of finding that one item until she moved his truck to access the carport.
“It was an instant connection,” Letourneau said. “I took it out for a longer ride and felt like he was in the truck with me. It was in that moment that I knew I wanted to keep the truck.”
One other item made her smile, too. While going through her father’s Christmas decorations, she and Emily found a beautiful wooden manger with a personalized touch.
“Incorporated within the (religious) figurines were all of the characters from the classic ‘Rudolph, the Red Nose Reindeer,’” Letourneau said. “I still remember seeing his display of all who visited baby Jesus on Christmas Day: Joseph, the wise men and Yukon Cornelius.”
Throughout the last year, Letourneau says she’s considered the pandemic both a “blessing and a curse.”
“It forced us to slow down in our busy lives and focus on what was truly important,” she said.
For her, that’s been getting to spend more time with Emily, who graduated from college in 2019 and was offered a full-time paraprofessional position with Plainville schools at the beginning of the 2020 school year. She’s also been able to work on a photography hobby.
Letourneau says she’s been grateful to stay connected to the families she works with in her job conducting now virtual home visits for the Kennedy Donovan Center Early Intervention program. She says Emily has been a huge support, helping her through many issues including various technology glitches she encounters while working.
“I can’t imagine going through all that has happened over the last year without her love and support,” she said.
And all that technology coaching has led to more connections, including with family and friends checking in and offering to help.
“My brothers and I started to FaceTime more often,” she said. “It wasn’t something I really thought about doing before I was forced to use it for my job.
“Not only can we see one another, but we can share the little things in our lives that make us happy.”
To mark her father’s birthday a few months ago, Letourneau used some of the photography skills she had time to hone during the pandemic to photograph the full moon rising over Falls Pond.
“(It) was one of his favorite spots to unwind after a day at work,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.