Prior to last March, life never stopped in Katie and Keith Ventola’s Attleboro household.
Their days were filled with activities for their two daughters, Hannah and Natalie, outings with friends, and family events they hosted frequently at home.
And then the coronavirus pandemic hit, and all of that vanished.
Katie Ventola said life in the pandemic has felt boring and fraught with worry over what her daughters will take away from a year without excitement.
In 2019, the Ventolas started a Christmas theme of “presence not presents” with extended family. Last March, they went to lunch and a Blue Man Group performance in Boston with Katie’s parents.
A week later, life turned on its head and stayed that way.
“We haven’t gone anywhere or done one thing that we owed,” Ventola said in relation to their 2019 gifts. “When I look at life over the last year, it was a very anxious time for my family. It was very boring. We’re trying to find ways to make small memories with our kids, and that’s been tough. I don’t know one thing they’ll walk away with that’s a good memory from these times.”
In 2020, they reverted to online shopping and gift cards.
A Christmas dinner with 35 guests in 2019 was pared down to just six: Only Katie’s parents attended and they sat in another room for a catered meal. They wore matching holiday masks.
Ventola said the family of four spent a lot of time alone. They found nearly every bike path on Cape Cod, went fishing and bought a hot tub.
“We had some events, albeit on a smaller scale,” Ventola said, like her brother’s downsized wedding and her daughter’s first Holy Communion. “But that’s not normal. Everything is normally big for us.”
Some of her pandemic anxiety lingers while her daughters continue to learn partially from home. She worries about their education and ability to socialize.
“It puts a lot of strain on how I feel every day,” she said.
Ventola now works from home, too, in human resources for CVS Health. Without a commute to work, she has enjoyed more time with her family and a dedicated workout routine. But it was an adjustment.
Ventola said she expects a slow return to “normal” over another year.
For her, two big events will signal movement: When she gets the coronavirus vaccine and when her daughters return to school full-time.
Until then, the family is taking smaller steps to bring back their full-of-life lifestyle. They hope to go on vacation this summer and are seeing some people safely.
“I think we have better tools to fight it,” Ventola said. “I didn’t think I was a resilient person, and now I think I am and we are as a society, more than I realized.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.