A little over a year ago, Megan Jusczyk was watching the 15th annual basketball showdown between parents and fifth-grade students at the Wood Elementary School in Plainville.
Jusczyk, a member of the school’s parent-teacher organization, helped organize the event. Her husband, Glen, and daughter, Malia, took part in the game, which was a success for all.
“The kids won a nail-biter,” Jusczyk said at the time.
And then everything changed for those students, parents and their school community.
Today, the Plainville family that had a previous need to avoid perilous infections has survived coronavirus as well. The prior battle took place 10 years ago when Malia was stricken with cancer at the tender age of 2.
Treatment included a stem cell transplant, which required her to remain in isolation for 100 days while her immune system regained strength.
Glen and Megan had to be careful not to bring germs into the home and Malia could not go out.
“She was sickly and weak most of the time for those 100 days, so we know how lucky we are to be healthy this quarantine and we really hope to continue to be healthy and not contract the virus,” Megan said.
The rules were stringent back then, more so than those imposed by coronavirus for the general population now. So laying low this time was something they could handle.
And they are thankful.
“We are feeling incredibly grateful that our family has not contracted COVID-19,” Megan said.
Malia’s oncology team has given their OK for the 12-year-old to return to full-time school, her mom said.
“She is eight years cancer- free and while her immune system has long-term effects from treatment, she does not fall into a high-risk category based on what the science has shown so far in regards to contracting (coronavirus),” Megan said.
The hope is those risks will be further reduced with the vaccine.
“We are hopeful that vaccine availability is increased for our community and an option will be available for 12-year-olds by the summer,” Megan said.
“In the meantime, we will continue to follow protocols and take the risks that are right for our family.”
While Megan and Glen have been protecting their family they have also helped others.
The For Kids’ Sake Foundation, which they started, provides (personal protective equipment) to anyone with cancer (not just children) who needs it at no cost.
“We have sent out hundreds of masks. If anyone needs masks, they can contact me at megan@forkidssakefoundation.org.”
