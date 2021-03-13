In her last pre-pandemic photo, Linsey Elderkin’s daughter Aaliyah Honeycutt smiled for the camera with her friends Gabriella Rivera and Ariya Pereira at her side.
The girls wore matching “#besties” T-shirts during an Applebees dinner date, unaware that they soon wouldn’t see each other for awhile.
Almost a year later, Aaliyah and Ariya posed for a similar photo at North Bowl in North Attleboro, wearing new matching T-shirts that read, “That’s my best friend.” But this time, they also wore masks.
Elderkin said the photo represents how things have changed but stayed the same in almost every aspect of her life during a year of coronavirus.
Before the pandemic, life was busy with Aaliyah’s extracurriculars — dance, tumbling, cheer, karate and basketball, to name just a few. The Studley Elementary second grader had one practice or another every weekday and games on the weekend.
That stopped last spring, and it was an adjustment. Elderkin signed Aaliyah, 7, up for virtual classes and bought gymnastics mats to practice at home.
When things reopened, they came with restrictions, but they are glad to have something. And in the meantime, school has kept them busy enough.
Elderkin works the second shift as a registration coordinator in the Emergency Department at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, and used the mornings Aaliyah was in school to do errands and chores before work.
Now, she spends them by Aaliyah’s side three days a week, guiding her through virtual learning and independent classwork.
“Because she is so young, it falls on us,” Elderkin said.
Her job changed, too, watching as coronavirus patients left their loved ones at the hospital doors, not knowing what would happen in the days to come.
Having friends and co-workers going through the same thing helped. Elderkin said her ability to work in person eliminated a lot of pandemic isolation.
It’s why she allowed Aaliyah to visit some friends, too.
“I know I need it, so it’s the same for her,” she said.
But unexpectedly, she’s found that Aaliyah enjoys “virtual play dates,” playing Barbies over FaceTime or Roblox games with friends online.
“That’s normal to them now,” she said.
Elderkin said life has gotten more comfortable. She hasn’t let fear of the virus consume her or interrupt everything, trying to just take things one day at a time during this “new normal.”
But she eagerly awaits when normal is no longer new.
“I’m totally ready to get back to real life,” she said. “I definitely think we all will appreciate everything more, and not take the little things for granted.”
