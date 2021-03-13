But this March 13 is nothing like March 13 one year ago.
A year ago, the world, nation, state and area faced a peril never before seen in our lifetimes.
Spring, usually a time of hope and joy, a time when the world emerges out of the gloom and cold of winter, was not celebrated.
Today it can be, even if only tentatively.
A year ago, the coronavirus pandemic was laying an icy, dark grip on all of our lives and sadly took many of them.
In The Sun Chronicle area alone, an area comprised of 10 communities, 260 people have lost their lives since then.
And it’s not over. More will die.
At least 13,610 have been sickened, and more will be.
While it’s not over, the pandemic has slowed and the fight has been joined with vaccines, which will save lives and prevent illness.
So now we stand on the doorstep of another spring, and this one looks more hopeful.
On May 15, 2020, President Donald Trump announced a plan called Operation Warp Speed that was intended to develop a vaccine in record time.
It started with $10 billion in federal funding to private pharmaceutical companies including Massachusetts-based Moderna Co. and today, the United States has three vaccines.
The first approved vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech became available in December.
Seven months from the day of Operation Warp Speed’s announcement, on Dec. 15, Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro received 975 doses of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for its staff and began vaccinating on Dec. 16.
As of Thursday, 819,559 or 11.7 percent of the 6,964,382 residents of the Commonwealth had been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer, Moderna or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Another 1,533,849 had received a first dose.
All told, 2,353,408 or 33.8 percent of Massachusetts residents have had one or both shots.
A shortage of vaccine continues to plague the vaccination effort, but every day more and more people are protected.
DPH reported that 64,475 doses were administered between March 10 and March 11 alone.
Restaurants have been allowed to open to full capacity and last week it was announced that elementary schools will open for full-time in-person instruction on April 5 and middle schools will open on April 28.
Unemployment has declined and now the weather is warming.
There’s hope in the air along with a brighter, warmer sun.
Here’s a look back on the crushing year that was.
Deaths
It was Friday, March 13.
For the superstitious among us, it was a bad omen.
It was the day when everything we knew to be normal stopped.
The world flipped and fear took over.
And there were good reasons to fear and the reasons were printed on almost every page of The Sun Chronicle that day.
Coronavirus was seeping into and poisoning every aspect of life here and everywhere. Its full impact had yet to be felt, but the signs were and they weren’t good.
A great unknown loomed and it was scary.
One year ago today, there were 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
There were another 105 “presumptive” cases for a total of 123.
The previous Monday, March 9, DPH started to report the number of new cases every day.
The report specified in which counties they were found, the gender of the infected, where they possibly contracted the virus and whether or not they were hospitalized.
The first death was still a week away, one day before the first day of spring, the season in which life springs forth but, in that year, death would take over.
On March 13, The Sun Chronicle’s front page headline concerned nursing homes and nursing homes were a big concern.
“Nursing homes respond” was the lead story.
The subhead read, “Area facilities are prohibiting or limiting visitors.”
It was still early in the plague, but sadly it was probably already too late to protect those who most needed protecting, the elderly, especially those who were ill or needed a great amount of care such as nursing home residents.
One week later, on March 20, the first death in Massachusetts was recorded.
DPH reported 413 cases that day.
After that it was all downhill into a nightmare of confusion and chaos.
Schools, businesses and churches closed as local, state and national governments grappled with the present and looming danger of the highly contagious coronavirus.
There was a run hand sanitizer, cleaning products and paper towels.
For some inexplicable reason, toilet paper was bought out by the bushel load leaving people to borrow, beg or buy from neighbors, friends or relatives who may have an extra roll or two.
People were planning for a long haul.
They stocked up on food and “hunkered down.”
That, too, was a headline on an inside page.
“Americans adjust, hunker down amid fears” it said on page A5.
There was reason to fear.
Soon the most vulnerable among us would be dying in droves.
It was the deaths in nursing homes that were the gravest threat.
The elderly and frail, already in a fight for their lives were now fighting for their last breaths and with no relatives and friends by their side, because the doors of nursing homes and hospitals had closed to visitors, they lay alone except for their paid caregivers who themselves were exposed on the frontlines of disease the parameters of which were still unknown.
One month later, on April 13, the toll was emerging and it was staggering.
Just three days prior, on April 10, DPH began reporting deaths and cases in long-term care facilities.
On that date, the state death toll stood at 599 statewide.
Out of that number, 247 or 41.2 percent had been residents of nursing homes or long-term care facilities.
By April 13, one month after visitors were banned, there were 844 deaths reported statewide and 378 or 44.78 percent were in nursing homes.
That percentage climbed continually.
It reached its highest point on Oct. 13 when 64.47 percent of all deaths were in nursing homes.
On that day, 6,209 of the state’s elderly or otherwise afflicted had died in long-term care facilities out of a total 9,630 total deaths.
As the state hit the one year anniversary of the pandemic this week, that number remained above 50 percent, at 52.85 percent.
The latest death toll in nursing homes is 8,723 of 16,551 confirmed and probable deaths.
But it’s not just the old in nursing homes that die.
It’s the old everywhere.
A two-week period ending on April 20, 2020, reported 1,445 deaths of which 1,381 or 95.5 percent were among those 60 and over.
That percentage has fallen slightly since, but after one year it still shows the old are the most afflicted.
A two-week period ending on March 10 recorded 587 deaths of which 526 or 89.6 percent were among those 60 and older.
So the bottom line is this, 89 percent to 95 percent of deaths in Massachusetts have been among those 60 and older and the older the person, the greater the chance of dying.
The most recent numbers reported on March 10 showed that 48 percent or 280 of the 587 deaths were among those 80 and older.
All told, 73 percent of deaths hit those 70 and older.
The swath of destruction didn’t end there.
Education
In Attleboro, there were around 6,000 school age victims. They weren’t sick, but their educations were damaged.
March 13, 2020, was their last day of in-school instruction for the year.
But they didn’t know it then.
On Sunday, March 15, Gov. Charlie Baker closed schools for three weeks to April 7. That same day, he banned indoor restaurant dining and gatherings of more than 25.
April 7 came and went, but the schools did not reopen. They went remote.
A story in The Sun Chronicle quoted school administrators saying “nothing could ever equal in-class instruction.”
Caught in a never before experienced maelstrom, they said, “We’re doing the best we can.”
The education of kids in Attleboro, and in every other city and town in the Commonwealth, was to suffer.
No classes, no sports, no proms, no nothing.
School was out.
Some children did not have the computers they needed to learn from home, and some homes had only one computer.
A home with multiple kids and perhaps a parent trying to work from home created a chaotic situation.
In September, Attleboro and other area public schools opened for hybrid learning.
For many students, two days were spent in school and three days were spent a home on the laptop, but that only cured two-fifths of the problem.
Other students remained at home in a full distance learning program, while some of the area’s Catholic schools returned to in-person learning full time.
Since then statistics kept by the district showed there were no in-school transmissions of coronavirus.
To date, a total of 363 cases of coronavirus have been reported among the school population of about 6,700 students and staff.
Out of that number, 297 have been students and 66 have been staff.
And the swath of destruction didn’t end there.
Employment
In March 2020, Attleboro had a workforce of 25,365.
Out of that number, 810 did not have jobs which created an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent, just a little over the statewide rate of 3.0 percent.
One month later, that rate soared to 19.3 percent, 3.3 points higher than the statewide unemployment rate of 16 percent.
There were 4,593 Attleboro residents out of work due to the pandemic.
In May, there were 4,613 Attleboro residents out of work and in June, there were 4,883 Attleboro residents out of work.
Lines were longer at food pantries like the Hebron Food Pantry run out of the basement of the Centenary United Methodist Church on Sanford Street.
Employment has not fully recovered.
The most recent numbers available from the state are from December and they show an unemployment rate in Attleboro of 6.8 percent, which at least is lower than the state rate of 7.1 percent.
Daily life
But the March 13, 2020, edition of The Sun Chronicle had many other stories touching every aspect of daily life.
Sturdy suspended visits to patients.
Courts and museums closed.
Catholics would be excused from attending Mass.
Attleboro’s Literacy Center closed.
Mansfield canceled use of its town facilities.
Plainridge Park Casino canceled upcoming events.
The race to replace Joseph P. Kennedy III in the Fourth Congressional District was forced to “go virtual.”
Another headline read “Virus taking a toll on area events.”
It was also reported that the National Hockey League season was “put on ice” for the moment and the National Basketball Association was now “on hiatus.”
Major League Baseball would open two weeks late, it was reported. In the end, it was three months late and only half a season was played before empty stands and piped in crowd noise for those watching games on TV.
(That would be repeated by the National Football League in the fall. That league played a full slate, but the seats were empty).
The Boston Marathon was postponed and the NCAA basketball tournament was canceled along the championship game for Foxboro High School’s girls basketball team.
All of the above was reported on a day when the sun was beginning to shine brighter and the air was beginning to warm.
More was to come.
City and town halls would close to the public and city and town boards would meet virtually via the online platform Zoom.
They still do.
Now, one year later the world, nation, state and area stand shattered, weary and sad.
Many lives have been lost, which is the worst result of all the results.
Worldwide as of 8:25 a.m. on March 12, the case total was 118,695,074 and the death toll was 2,632,041, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center.
Nationally, there were 29,286,720 cases along with 530,829 deaths.
In Massachusetts, 562,394 confirmed cases and 16,218 confirmed deaths.
The number of confirmed and probable cases was 595,484, and the number of confirmed and probable deaths was 16,551.
Bristol County had recorded 56,816 cases and 1,562 deaths, and Norfolk County had recorded 46,801 cases and 1,663 deaths.
And in the 10-community Sun Chronicle area, there were 13,610 cases recorded along with 260 deaths.
But another year stands ahead with perhaps the worst behind us.
The highest weekly total of cases occurred in the week ending Jan. 9 at 38,946 or 5,706 per day.
The numbers have fallen for nine consecutive weeks since.
The last five days have averaged 1,236 a drop of 78 percent.
So cases are decreasing and vaccinations are increasing.
The weather is warming and the sun is shining brighter, and there’s a good chance that March 13, 2022 will be a better day.
