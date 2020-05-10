The cold, rainy conditions Friday night could not stop the members of the South Attleboro Village Lions from holding a brief luminaria ceremony at Lees Pond to remember the city’s 35 residents who have died from COVID-19.
Holding their umbrellas in one hand, and luminaria bags in the other, nearly two dozen members of the Village Lions stood on the sidewalk near the entrance to Lees Pond as it poured.
Lit from within by a battery-operated candle, the white gift bags were decorated with a black felted-material silhouette of a person — all made through a group effort of Village Lions member Pat Allard and the other volunteers.
It was while Allard was busy with her volunteer efforts of sewing masks that she began thinking of the luminaria bags that are so much a part of the Greater Attleboro/Norton Relay For Life, which has been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.
“I thought, ‘Why couldn’t we do something for those who have passed away because of (COVID-19)?” Allard said.
At the start of the week, Allard reached out to Mayor Paul Heroux for his permission to hold the event, which Heroux granted almost immediately.
Even with the unfavorable weather conditions on Friday night — the first night of the memorial — it was important to Allard to hold the event.
“It wasn’t exactly our vision, but it’s happening,” Allard said. “I really think it’s important just to get it started.”
Among those braving the rain was Stacey Beal of South Attleboro.
“It’s for respect for the people whose lives have been lost in the city that I grew up in,” Beal said. “I don’t mind being out here...people are working in the medical field every day, enduring the virus firsthand.”
Pat Salvas, also of South Attleboro, considered herself and the rest of the group to be the “voices for the people who can’t speak for themselves.”
“I think it’s an honor (to be here tonight), because we’re so blessed to be out here, healthy, and doing this,” Salvas said. “It’s a great way to be able to support the community.”
The “We Light The Night To Remember” luminaria will continue from 8 to 9 p.m. for the rest of May and into June, with the bags being displayed around the Lees Pond walkway near Route 1.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/SAVillageLions.
