NORTH ATTLEBORO — Members of the town council met in town hall this week.
Normally, that would be a terrible way to begin a news story, as any editor will tell you. The news isn’t that the council met, the news should be what they did.
But in this case, the fact that the meeting took place in person and in a public place was a big part of the news, because it hasn’t happened for about six months.
Since the government-mandated emergency shutdown of the state in March, the council, like most other government bodies, has been meeting remotely and inviting the public to watch and participate online in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Monday, however, the council made its first attempt to return to in-person sessions, meeting in a lower level meeting room in town hall. However, because of the available space, the meeting was still held without the public present, under state social distancing rules. It was broadcast on North Attleboro Cable TV.
President Keith Lapointe said the council may look at other venues for future sessions.
Lapointe said afterwards, “Overall, a pretty smooth and productive meeting,” although he acknowledged some problems with the audio portion.
Councilor Julie Boyce and Darius Gregory were unable to join in person and participated online.
“I do think we learned some thing, though, so hopefully it improves for Sept 28,” said Lapointe, referring to the date of the next regular meeting.
Now on to what the council did.
Councilors voted unanimously to reduce the minimum age for the town’s senior property tax abatement program from 70 to 65. Town Manager Michael Borg will report back to the council on also reducing the income limits currently in force for the program.
The limit is currently $13,000 for an individual and $15,000 for a couple. The program provides for an abatement of $500 on real estate taxes.
The council also adopted a personal property exemption for small businesses — assessments on things like merchandise and machinery — on the grounds that collection of the small amounts of tax involved can cost more than the assessment. The move provides tax relief to business owners with personal property assessments of less than $5,000.
The move was endorsed by the board of assessors.
The tax is still collected, councilor and finance committee chairman Justin Paré explained, but that assessment will be spread to all other taxpayers, effectively amounting to pennies on individual bills.
