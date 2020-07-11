Local couples, wedding industry face a season of uncertainty due to coronavirus

When Leslie Storrs walks down the aisle July 25 she’ll be able to count those in attendance on one hand: Her soon-to-be husband’s three adult children, her brother and her mother.
It won’t be the indoor/outdoor party of 150 close family and friends like she and her fiancé, Attleboro firefighter Bruce Tondreau, planned. Even the venue will be different – they’ll switch out their Sterling, Mass., location for a small cabin by the lake in the Adirondack Mountains in New York.
But, she will be married. And that’s all that matters to her.
“It will be beautiful,” Storrs said.
She’s one of many area brides and grooms who have had their wedding plans upended by coronavirus and who have had to make a tough decision: Opt for a smaller ceremony, or move the wedding to next year.
Storrs said she and her fiancé were trying to wait out the virus but a turning point in mid-April forced them into a decision. A second deposit on their original wedding venue was due, and the couple didn’t want to put down any more money on a wedding they might not be able to have.
They reached out to friends and family and asked for their help in making the decision: If the wedding was on, would they still come?
Some politely declined. Others said yes, but they’d wear masks.
“We thought about it and we didn’t want pictures with masks in it. We wanted everyone to be able to enjoy it,” Storrs, 49, said. “And God forbid someone get sick and it tracked back to us.”
So came the smaller wedding.
Storrs said they changed their venue to New York, a location special to the pair, and invited only their closest family to try and maintain social distancing efforts. She’ll still wear her dress. The couple will do a private boat tour around the lake. And there will be a Facebook Live video stream of the ceremony so friends and family from afar can still partake in the day.
“With everything that’s going on right now, it was kind of a reason to say, ‘I don’t want to wait,’” Storrs said. “I just want to marry him.”
And later, when all is clear, perhaps there will be another celebration of their love.
Tondreau proposed last November at a “Friendsgiving” celebration where 40 of their closest friends and family came together and met for the first time. What better an event for their delayed reception, Storrs thinks.
Bianca and Evan Plante moved forward with their wedding in April with a similar mindset.
The Attleboro couple had a big Disney themed wedding planned for April 24 when coronavirus interrupted. They still wanted to keep their original date, however, and plans were in the works to close on their first house together this spring – a purchase they wanted to be married for, Bianca Plante said.
“We spent two years planning our wedding and really wanted to be married,” she said.
So instead, their venue, Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln, R.I., set up a more intimate version of the day. There was still an aisle for Bianca, 22, to walk down and join Evan, 23, for an exchange of vows. The country club bought the couple cupcakes, flowers and champagne for a wedding toast.
Evan’s parents and Bianca’s grandmother were the only people in attendance, although others joined by a Facebook Live video for the ceremony and the first dance.
And they figured, next year they can have the big wedding they dreamed of.
“All the original plans of our big wedding are still the same, only a different year,” Plante said. “We will redo the ceremony as a one-year vow renewal, and have the reception party to celebrate with everyone else.”
Postponing the big day
Rebecca Erdos has dreamed about her perfect wedding for so long that soon after her fiancé Peter Grendal proposed two years ago, she quickly went out and found her dream dress, perfect for a perfect day.
It’s waited to be worn for the past two years. And it will wait one more.
Erdos is one of many area brides and grooms who have postponed their weddings so they can have the celebrations they’ve long dreamed of.
For Erdos, that includes the dress.
“I’m excited to wear it,” the 30-year-old Rehoboth native said. “I’ve had it for two years. And it’s a massive dress, like a princess dress, so it would be way overdone if we just did a small thing.”
Erdos said she and her fiancé, a Foxboro native, held off postponing their June wedding for as long as they could, going back and forth on their decision, until friends and family started telling her they wouldn’t attend if the wedding was kept on the original date.
“It was very difficult for a little while,” she said.
At first they thought about a smaller wedding, but it felt like the last few years of waiting for this big celebration would then be a waste.
“I didn’t want to do the small wedding thing,” Erdos said. “If that was the case, we would’ve gotten married two years ago when we first got engaged. I’m not wasting two years of waiting.”
And then, the couple themselves caught coronavirus — and started fearing unknown implications of the still elusive disease, or the stigma that comes with it.
“I was paranoid, what if I can still give it to people? I don’t want that,” Erdos said. “And I don’t want people to be afraid to hug me.”
So then a decision had to be made.
“It was: Got corona, maybe have to change our wedding date, transferred to a new position at work,” Erdos said. “I thought, we have to move it before we don’t have a choice. By June 19, I don’t see everything opened up to where we could have 150 people at our wedding.”
And when all of their vendors had the same date open for next July, they went for it.
It will also allow for a special touch. The original plan was for Grendal’s brother in California to marry the couple. With coronavirus and travel restrictions, that wouldn’t be possible – even with a smaller wedding.
Now, it will be – just a year later.
“We didn’t want to settle for traditional,” Erdos said. “We want to make it more personal.”
For Kelly Noland and Kevin Haley, a Norton couple, the familial aspect also played a role.
The couple had family and friends planning to come from all over for their August wedding, including Noland’s parents in North Carolina and her sister, who is on a ship in the Navy. Some guests are older, and they became worried about the risks.
And, their original tally of guests was fairly big, approaching 200.
They didn’t want to get married without those people around.
“We didn’t want to change it, but we felt we had no choice,” Noland, 37, said.
The last few weeks were spent notifying friends and family of that decision, calling them one by one.
“Most people totally understand,” she said. “They support it.”
Noland said at first they thought about going ahead with a smaller ceremony, but felt it wasn’t for them. And all of their vendors were available on the new date, so it felt like things would work out.
“It was not an easy decision. We kept going back and forth on it,” she said. “But Kevin wants everything to happen how we planned it. And we’re not going anywhere. We want to be able to enjoy our day to the fullest extent.”
An industry hit by uncertainty
A summer without weddings means a year without revenue for many small businesses whose work revolves around a typically steady stream of celebrations annually.
Jessica Wright was set to photograph her first wedding of the year with her husband Kevin on March 20 at Roger Williams Park when the shutdown of state facilities forced the wedding to be postponed.
What followed next was a series of postponements that are now taking up prime dates the couple would normally book next year on top of this summer’s business.
“If postponements continue well into the fall and all of those dates are pushed to next year, we’re essentially losing a year of income,” Jessica Wright said.
She and her husband started their Attleboro-based business Atlas and Stone, which focuses only on wedding photography, three years ago, but just pushed the business to full time in January before the pandemic hit.
The state outlined new guidelines for weddings under phase three, but indoor celebrations are still limited to 25 guests with outdoor events, including those under a tent, capped at 100. The new regulations also prohibit bar and buffet services and dance floors in an effort to keep people from congregating.
Wright said 35 of their 48 clients for the year have already postponed, with only five other summer weddings going ahead despite the restrictions. And couples booked for the fall are starting to reconsider their plans as well.
“It’s kind of a double-whammy,” Wright said. “Not a lot of businesses can weather that.”
A disaster loan has kept the business afloat for now, but Wright said they’ve also had to make changes to the business to allow for enough growth post-coronavirus.
Next year they’ll hire additional photographers to shoot weddings on dates where the couple is already booked. The other photographers will focus only on capturing the photos at a partial rate of the overall booking fee, but the Wrights will edit and deliver the finished product to clients.
“It’s something we always wanted to do – you can only cover so many dates yourself – but not this quickly,” Wright said.
But with this year’s couples taking up key dates for next wedding season – and with a lot of unknowns still in place – other area businesses in the wedding industry said new inquiries are already lower than usual.
Jeff Parham from Jett Jam Entertainment in Norton said since the beginning of coronavirus, he’s only had one inquiry for his DJ services for next year.
“Who wants to plan with all of this uncertainty?” he said.
Parham said his business is also suffering from postponements. His last event was at the end of January, which is typical until weddings pick back up in March.
But then the weddings never came, and now he’s losing out on about 70 percent of his business.
“We’re looking at this year as a wash,” Parham said. “We’re hoping to still be able to do events in the fall. But there is so much to think about, so many things are changing. It’s really up in the air. We’ve never experienced anything like this before.”
Postponements will also mean next year’s revenue will only make up for this year’s loss – including money spent on advertising at wedding expos that will now be a year behind in memory.
“But what do you do?” Parham said. “At least you’re booked.”
Parham said his business is still open for inquiries and is working with customers to navigate the uncertainty together.
“At the beginning, it was a little worrisome – what’s going to happen to this industry that’s all about people being together? But as we go back to normal, I think the phone will ring off the hook. People will want to be together again,” he said.
Don McClain of Nolan’s Flowers in North Attleboro said that sentiment – togetherness – saved his business from the lost wedding revenue this year.
“For this period of time, May, June and through October, that’s our season in this area,” McClain said.
But he said weddings only make up about 15 percent of his yearly business.
“We’re very lucky we don’t depend on just weddings,” he said. “It’s just the everyday business that keeps us going.”
He said the flower business is working with brides to find new dates as needed, but in the meantime, an uptick in funeral, birthday and sympathy flowers have made up for what he would lose in weddings.
“People are compensating. If they can’t be with the people they want to be (during these events), they’re sending flowers instead,” he said. “We’re very lucky and proud to have filled that gap.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.