Local restaurants hanging on as pandemic-related restrictions near one year

The placards and signage at Trattoria Della Nonna in Mansfield designating which tables were in use and which were just acting as social distancing buffers between groups of restaurant-goers only lasted a few weeks.
They felt out of place to owner Yvonne Defazio. Too artificial. Too commercial for the homey Italian environment she spent nearly two decades curating.
And it pained her to realize those were seats she couldn’t fill because of state restrictions imposed on restaurants in efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
So one day she called her staff in early with the task of moving all of the unused furniture to the basement of the building along North Main Street.
It didn’t bring back the cozy atmosphere she nurtured for so long, but at least they were out of sight.
Ask any restaurant owner how they’re doing and the stress of the pandemic immediately becomes clear.
After nearly a year of coronavirus restrictions on restaurants, many are just barely hanging on. The Massachusetts Restaurant Association estimates that of about 16,000 restaurants operating across the state pre-pandemic, nearly 3,400 have since closed.
The Boston Globe last month reported that dinner reservations in Boston are down 78%.
It’s been a long and harrowing winter, on top of a long and harrowing year.
And conflicting reports on the restaurant industry’s role in the pandemic’s spread haven’t helped. Advocates for a fuller reopening often cite several contact tracing studies that have indicated most coronavirus cases aren’t stemming from commercial settings, but instead from household gatherings.
Some governors have responded to that data by lifting restrictions on restaurants and other small businesses in an effort to provide some relief for the economy.
On Jan. 25, Gov. Charlie Baker lifted a 9:30 p.m. curfew for restaurants that limited late night business. Starting last week, he expanded capacity limits on the number of people restaurants could seat at once from 25% to 40%.
The 90-minute table limit and six-person cap on tables still remain, along with social distancing and sanitation guidelines.
But several epidemiologists and public health experts nationwide have argued against relaxing rules on places where people gather, pointing to a new coronavirus variant as a serious threat for the weeks ahead. The variant, which originated in the United Kingdom and is spreading rapidly through the United States, is believed to be 50% more transmissible.
“We’re standing at an inflection point,” Sam Scarpino, the director of Northeastern University’s Emergent Epidemics Lab, told ProPublica last week. “We finally have the chance right now to bring this back under control, but if we ease up now, we may end up wasting all the effort we put in.
“Cases are going down, vaccines are going up. Let’s pretend that politicians wake up and don’t reopen restaurants and we avoid a big wave in March. Then we’re running downhill on the vaccines because the pipeline gets better and better. Then we can get our lives back.”
But many restaurant owners, whose businesses are their livelihoods, worry that after the past year they won’t get the chance to reclaim their restaurants’ vitality.
Steve Clark, vice president of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, said optimism in the industry is finally returning — in part because of the eased restrictions in recent weeks but also because the distribution of coronavirus vaccines is providing comfort and a hopeful step toward normal, and because warmer weather is on the way.
“It still has been a dark time for our industry and we have a long way to go,” Clark said in an email. “As we get more shots in arms and warmer weather, I think we as a society have a better handle on navigating the crisis.”
Several restaurants interviewed by The Sun Chronicle for this story shared a similar sentiment.
Last year, restaurants missed out on their busiest season: spring. This year, the ones who survived this far are hopeful it will bring a new transformation toward renewed business, and a renewed spirit — if they can hold on long enough to get there.
Trattoria Della Nonna, North Main Street, Mansfield
In her 20th year serving authentic Italian dishes in the heart of Mansfield, Yvonne Defazio has found that most nights, she can’t sleep.
What was supposed to be a milestone year for her has slowly turned into a recurring nightmare fueled by the pandemic.
There is always something weighing on her, something to think about, as she watches the restaurant she and her husband built together crumble before them.
Some nights she lies awake wondering which vendor to pay that week to ensure the restaurant can stay open.
Other nights she considers ways to “reinvent” Trattoria Della Nonna, a cozy fine dining Italian restaurant, in the age of takeout.
Many nights she wonders what their life would look like without it. Her husband Kenny runs the kitchen at the restaurant as head chef, while Yvonne handles the business side. It provides both of their income. In March, during the first shutdown of all non-essential businesses, the couple went two months without income and had to dig into their retirement fund. As the pandemic worsened, they leaned on Yvonne’s mother for a loan to help pay their mortgage.
“It’s a bigger story than people let on,” Defazio said. “We’re just plain old folks, middle class people. This is our lives. This is all we’ve ever done. When this is all you know, it’s scary.
“It feels like a ‘Twilight Zone’ episode — it never ends.”
And nearing a year of pandemic restaurant restrictions, Defazio said the restaurant is just “hanging on by a thread.”
Defazio said the efforts by government agencies to assist small businesses has had little impact. She applied for several loan and grant programs, but only received two. The money sent covered her payroll, and it was gone almost as soon as it arrived.
The restaurant has emptied its reserves. Where they once pulled in $20,000 a week, now they’re lucky to make $9,000.
“You follow all of the (coronavirus) guidelines and spend $3,000 or $4,000 so you can stay open, but to stay in business — it’s costing us money,” she said. “They didn’t help small businesses at all.”
Part of her angst is directed toward early funding used to supplement unemployment claims with an additional $600 weekly check at the beginning of the pandemic. Defazio believes more of that funding should have gone to small businesses. She also gets frustrated seeing wealthy chain restaurants apply — and receive — the small business loans over local establishments.
Without outside assistance, Defazio said, she’s had to make crucial changes to her restaurant in an attempt to survive.
The restaurant is open on Sundays for the first time in 20 years, hoping to build up business. Some weekends, Defazio wonders if it just makes her payroll higher. She’s changed the restaurant’s hours a handful of times, trying to find the right fit. They take reservations for the first time to try and predict staffing levels — but they never fill up, Defazio said, and it feels like people aren’t ready to come in to sit and eat.
So the couple changed their menu to offer more suitable takeout options, like pizza and smoked ribs. But that puts added strain on the kitchen to manage that alongside their typical in-person dining options.
Social distancing has consumed the once “cozy” environment Defazio prided herself on. The couple built a patio for warmer months, but capacity limits leave the inside feeling bare.
And Defazio misses her regular customers, whose orders she knew off the top of her head from years of patronage.
With a slow winter still ahead, she is starting to lose hope.
Valentine’s Day is usually one of the busiest days of the year. They’ll fill up the restaurant and turn it around twice in one night.
This year, they only have four reservations.
“That worry is always there. It doesn’t go away,” Defazio said when asked about the restaurant’s chances of surviving the winter. “Do I want to survive? Yes. But honestly, I don’t know the answer. The reality is probably not, and that’s our biggest fear. Until then, we just keep plugging away. What else can we do? This is all we know.”
Colonel Blackinton Inn, North Main Street, Attleboro
For Kim Canova, Valentine’s Day feels like the beginning of a brighter spring.
It was a rough January for the restaurant at the Colonel Blackinton Inn in Attleboro. The trend of “dry January,” where many people commit to abstaining from alcohol for the month, along with other health and money-saving kicks that many people use to ring in the new year, make January a tough month for restaurants.
The pandemic only intensified that this year.
Canova put together a Super Bowl takeout package to try and offset the deficit, but after the Patriots didn’t make it to the big game, it didn’t seem as many locals were as excited as in years past.
“I’m hoping for a little boost around Valentine’s Day,” Canova said. The restaurant is offering pre-ordered takeaway meals for both brunch and dinner, alongside in-person dining. Reservations for the restaurant were already at near capacity during the peak hours of Valentine’s Day weekend during an interview last week.
“I think it will be a little glimmer of hope in the winter,” she said. “If we can just get through these next few months, I think patio season will open a little sooner than normal. People will be willing to sit outside even in not-as-great weather. I’m feeling hopeful that we’re on the back end of this.”
Canova said a small business grant helped the inn through a rough patch, but said it came a little late for most restaurants.
“It’s a hard business to begin with,” she said.
Weekdays are quiet at the inn and they’ve had to pivot to do more takeout than she ever expected, especially for a restaurant that wasn’t accustomed to it.
But with several restrictions lifted over the last few weeks, Canova is hopeful other areas of her business will return to normal soon, too.
The increased capacity limit doesn’t help her much. The dining rooms at the inn are small, and the 6-foot social distancing requirement makes it hard for her to expand available seating. But they are a good sign.
She’s waiting for the day she’ll be able to host small functions again, a major draw of business for the establishment.
“I feel like people are ready to celebrate again,” she said. “There have been some people who have called — I wish I knew what to tell them. If we can get a few functions and make it to the warmer weather, I think we’ll be on solid footing.
“A lot of my vendors asked if we were going on a winter hibernation mode, but I said no. We’ll fight this out until the end. I think it benefits us to stay open and show we’ll be here for the community and offer something to them. And, hopefully, we’ll see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Tavolino, Patriot Place, Foxboro
To circumvent the capacity limits forced upon restaurants by the coronavirus pandemic, Tavolino at Patriot Place turned to inflatable igloos.
Many restaurants extended their patio and outdoor seating options into late fall this year to accommodate guests still uncomfortable with indoor dining during the pandemic, and to stretch the amount of guests they were able to serve under pandemic guidelines. But when winter hit, restaurants who wanted to keep that luxury had to get creative.
The pop-up igloo structure provides an “enclosed” space for a single party outdoors, but with the comfort of a space heater and soft string lights to ward off the winter weather.
Tavolino rented five structures and books them out in 90-minute intervals, with a 30-minute slot between reservations to allow for cleaning and sanitation.
And the investment has paid off. The igloos are booked out most weekend nights until March, manager Tom Perruna said.
“It’s been a long year,” Perruna said. “But I think we’ve adapted well and our customers have adapted well for us.”
Before the capacity limits were expanded last week, the 30 additional igloo seats increased the seating allowance at Tavolino by 50%. Under the 25% capacity limit, they could only seat about 55 guests indoors.
During that time the Foxboro restaurant relied more on takeout and family style dinners.
But Perruna said the igloos helped revive interest eating out during a dreary time: The igloos provided a new, fun experience, and it seems more customers find comfort in dining out with only the members of their own household.
They’ve also provided a burst of hope for spring.
Perruna expects to set up the outdoor patio early this year, in April, once the igloos vanish to help draw in customers.
“I’m hopeful,” he said, “with people getting vaccinated, the positivity rate is going down and soon the weather will break. Being at Patriot Place — it’s a destination for many people. I think when this gets better both restaurants are going to flourish.”
(Perruna also manages Citizen Crust, a second establishment under the same enterprise as Tavolino that opened this summer, which focuses on small plates of global street foods meant for sharing among the table.)
Los Antojitos Restaurant and Bar, North Washington Street, North Attleboro
During a normal weekend at Los Antojitos Restaurant and Bar, the atmosphere is loud, energetic and fun — fueled by the flow of cocktails and music for which the North Attleboro establishment is known.
The last year has been quieter, owner Heydi Romero said, with limited seating and a closed bar because of the pandemic.
But the restaurant is still standing, and for that she is grateful.
“Our numbers are not that bad,” she said. “Obviously we have loss, but not as much as other businesses. It’s been a little bit of a challenge, but nothing that will make us say this is the end.”
Romero credits her tenacity to her background. She was born in El Salvador, where she said she experienced other periods of strife and turmoil that, for her, were worse than the pain inflicted by the pandemic.
“We were born to push,” she said. “I always look toward the future and just deal with it by day, by month and now, by year.”
The recent-lifted restrictions around curfew and capacity limits didn’t affect the restaurant, Romero said. It closes at 9:30 p.m. anyways, and is too small to add any extra seating with the social distancing guidelines.
But she is hoping for a push toward normal. She wants the ambiance of her full-of-life bar back — but only when it is safe to do so.
In the meantime, she said, the ability to offer to-go drinks — including some of the margaritas and cocktails the restaurant is best known for — was a lifesaver.
“We wouldn’t have been able to say the same thing without that I don’t think,” she said about the restaurant’s finances.
“It’s been a rough year. It’s been tough for everyone here. My employees, I have two kids whose lives have been turned upside down. But I’m not a complainer. I just like to see that at the end of the day, there will be a light. We have all grown from this. We’re all learning so much. We appreciate our friends and family more. And for us, our customers more. I just care that everyone is safe and doing (any reopening) in a manner that’s safe for everyone.”
Canova Italian Bar & Grill, Union Street, Attleboro
The pandemic brought about two points of concern for Tony Canova.
At the start, he wondered what would happen if he got sick with coronavirus. Restaurants are his livelihood. Canova runs both the Canova Italian Bar & Grill in Attleboro and Mac & Walts in Norton. His wife Kim Canova, also interviewed for this story, runs Colonel Blackinton Inn in Attleboro.
If either of them caught coronavirus, it could mean temporary closures for all three businesses — on top of the health-related side effects the disease threatens.
And Canvoa knew by working in the restaurant industry, his family was at higher risk of catching the virus.
“I always tell customers we’re serious about it,” he said. “And we’re not even doing it for them so much. We’re the ones standing there for eight to 10 hours a day, around people wearing no masks while they’re eating. But this is our jobs we’re about.”
Then as business slowed, Canova started worrying about whether those jobs would slide out from beneath them.
At his lowest point Canova said he was forced to lay off about 75% of his workforce. The current business level couldn’t support the bills coming in. Most, if not all, employees are back now. And the summer months brought some financial relief with outdoor dining.
But winter was brutal.
And only now does Canova think the restaurants will make it through.
He hopes when restaurant workers soon become eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, he and his staff will find their worries about getting sick put at ease.
And with several bright spots on the horizon, he thinks business will rise as well.
“This is the first point since the pandemic started that we feel that there’s some hope coming I guess,” he said. “Now that we’re seeing warmer weather coming, I feel more optimistic.”
Each restaurant is pulling in about 70% of the revenue it did before the pandemic, Canova said, with takeout carrying about half of that total. But gradually, he’s noticed more people seem to want to get back to dining out. Some nights he has had to turn people away from the restaurant because of the capacity limit.
After that was increased last week, Canova is excited to seat more people during Valentine’s Day weekend.
“Nothing is going to compare to what we were doing prior,” he said. “But the community has supported us. The community is the reason we’re still standing.
“I think the ones that clawed through are going to be OK.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.