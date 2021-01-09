Local small businesses hanging tough during trying economic times

Susan Barbour answered the phone of The Dancers Drawer Tuesday morning as she always does, with a sing-songy welcome. The person on the other end wasn’t a customer. They didn’t even live in town. But they needed help. And somehow they knew Barbour would answer, as she always does.
The caller had a problem: The pointe shoes they ordered from an online retailer were missing the classic pink, satin ribbons that complete a ballerina’s head-to-toe look. Did Barbour have any advice?
After more than 20 years on the retail side of the dance industry, she did. She suggested the caller check with their dance studio to see if any of the other moms had picked up the practice of attaching the ribbon after years of last minute dance costume adjustments. If not, she offered the names of a few North Attleboro tailors skilled in the detailed footwear.
A few minutes later another customer slipped into her North Washington Street shop with the items they needed ready in mind.
“The first sale of the year,” Barbour told them, cheerfully. “Thank you for thinking of us.”
By her upbeat demeanor, it would be hard to guess Barbour’s shop has had a rough year. She is excited by dance and loves what she does — moved by the ability to share in the experience of helping someone pick out their first pair of pointe shoes, or the sparkly joy in their eyes reflecting the moment they see an equally sparkly tutu for the first time. Her customers become family.
That sentiment rings true for many small businesses, who graduate from simply another retailer to neighbors and mainstays of a community.
When customers call or stop in to visit, they meet a familiar face and find live customer service focused on helping them find the right fit for their needs. Small businesses invest in the towns they, too, grow up in and link up with one another for support.
But it’s no question many of those local businesses were hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns that marked 2020 and the economic recession that soon followed.
Nationwide, a team of Harvard University and Brown University economists estimate nearly 29% of small businesses have folded since January of last year, before the pandemic took hold of the country. Even those who managed to hang on are hurting. Revenue for small businesses has dipped by 32%.
Massachusetts’ numbers are higher, with a 36% decrease in the number of open small businesses across the state and a 46% loss in small business revenue.
Barbour has felt that impact.
Three of her nearby competitors shut their doors this year — and in such a niche industry, there aren’t many dance shops around to begin with.
Over the holiday season she estimates the shop saw only about one-fourth of the sales it typically does. On one of her biggest discount days, she only served two customers.
She had to downsize staff and take advantage of small business loans to get by.
It was disappointing, but while Barbour describes herself as a realist, she is a more fervent optimist.
“You shake that off,” she said. “You have to think positive. It’s the only way to get through.”
Her shop is open, fully stocked and not going anywhere.
“I’m in it for the fight,” she said.
And Barbour is ready to serve the dance community as she always does, with her sing-songy welcome — even those like Tuesday’s caller, just looking for advice.
Other small retailers in the area agree: After a tough year for small businesses, they are heading into 2021 with high spirits and confidence that they will survive.
Some less optimistic
Chris Carlozzi is less optimistic.
The Massachusetts director for the National Federation of Independent Business said new pressures this winter could jeopardize the security of even those businesses who have made it through the toughest part of the recession — especially as slower retail months loom ahead with the holiday season behind us.
The new year brought another minimum wage increase, part of a five-year package that will gradually increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 by 2023. The latest increase upped wages 75 cents to $13.50 an hour.
Carlozzi said the increases put pressure on employers to provide raises for non-minimum wage employees, too, and impacts how many workers they can afford to keep on.
“It could not have hit at a worse time,” Carlozzi said.
That’s because at the same time wages are increasing small businesses are facing a large increase in unemployment taxes and started the new year with restrictions on how many customers they can serve.
A soaring unemployment rate that peaked at 17.7% in July because of the pandemic depleted the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund, leaving behind a $2.2 billion deficit.
The job market has since rebounded to a 6.7% unemployment rate, meaning fewer people are drawing unemployment benefits.
But the deficit still triggered an automatic increase in business taxes to restore the fund — calling for a nearly 60% increase in business contributions to unemployment benefits this year.
Gov. Charlie Baker proposed a bill last month to freeze the tax increase to about 17%, but the bill did not make it up for vote as the legislature closed out the year. It will have to be reintroduced in the next session, leaving employers in momentary uncertainty. The tax is due at the end of the first quarter.
At the same time, Baker announced a two-week limitation on the number of individuals allowed in restaurants and stores just after Christmas in an effort to prevent another holiday surge of coronavirus cases.
The ruling pushed capacity limits to 25% and was set to expire Sunday, before Baker this week announced a two-week extension continuing the restrictions until at least Jan. 24.
Carlozzi said customers are already lacking their comfort levels to resume normal activities like shopping impacted by rising cases.
But all of these things compounded threaten the survival of main street businesses.
“Small businesses have been as resilient as possible throughout the entire pandemic,” Carlozzi said. “But with increasing capacity reductions, fewer customers and new restrictions — those types of setbacks are harmful to business and harmful to job growth.”
Baker’s administration has made efforts to provide some assistance. In December, the state announced the first round of small business grants administered by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation, which benefited 1,158 small businesses through $49 million in grants.
Just before the new year, his administration announced a second grant round of $67 million for an additional 1,366 small businesses — targeting those hit hardest by the pandemic, like independent retailers, personal care outfits and restaurants — which will be released in February.
The efforts are falling short of meeting true need, however, with the program fielding over 10,000 applications from small businesses across the state seeking funds of over $500 million in relief.
In a survey by the NFIB, Carlozzi said nearly 25% of its members nationwide indicated they would be forced to close their doors permanently if the economic recession continued into 2021.
Already, that has occurred, Carlozzi said, pointing to the data by Harvard and Brown economists.
Their research, plotted on the site tracktherecovery.org, shows the rate of small business closures across the country from the start of the pandemic.
As schools closed in Massachusetts on March 17, the number of open small businesses decreased by about 11%. Just a week later, as the state shutdown kicked in, 33% had closed their doors.
Massachusetts saw its biggest decrease, at 53%, in mid-April just before the first stimulus payments were announced.
Current figures show some businesses have rebounded, but the state still has 36% fewer open small businesses than it did a year ago. Data for Bristol County shows a 25% decrease; Norfolk County data aligns closer to the state, at 35%.
And revenue for small businesses statewide is down 46% from the start of the year. The biggest hits were in retail, transportation, leisure and hospitality.
And when comparing Boston to other metro cities across the Northeast, the impact is clear, Carlozzi said. Boston saw nearly a 45% decrease in open small businesses over the last year, compared to a 30% decrease in New York City, 31% in Philadelphia, and 27% in Baltimore.
“Those are staggering statistics,” Carlozzi said. “At the end of the day, they want to be in operation. They want to be making a profit. They want customers walking through their doors. This is in no way helping small businesses survive.”
Some hanging on
In Attleboro, Bob Ryan of Ryan & Sons Gob Shop is just hanging on.
This year was the worst holiday season in the 70 years since his father opened the downtown sporting goods shop, Ryan said, with sales not even half of what they typically are.
“And it seems like it’s going to stay that way,” he said.
Ryan said the shop is surviving on its unique ability to process embroidery orders and commissions from large companies that equate to 20 or 30 sales at a time.
Still, it’s not easy. Ryan is the only employee left, and he hasn’t taken a paycheck from the business in months, just trying to break even. He’s condensed his inventory as much as he can. He never sees customers downtown anymore and he loses interest in what used to be an exciting venture.
“It hasn’t been any fun anymore,” he said. “We keep saying, we’ll sell it in a second if anybody is interested.”
On Tuesday, a burst of customers was a sudden change, but the afternoon was quiet and Wednesday provided the same monotony as the last few months.
“We keep trying,” Ryan said. “Little things here and there help us out. If the Attleboro community can support us, we’ll be here.”
Some area retailers are more hopeful.
A new beginning
A few even found a new beginning within the pandemic.
Michelle Randazzo managed a small traveling boutique before coronavirus hit, hosting pop-up events in customers’ homes or local shops to sell the clothing she promoted.
“My business completely ended with the pandemic,” Randazzo said.
Nobody was inviting friends over to their homes to casually browse the latest styles while sipping wine. Logistically, the brick-and-mortar boutiques she partnered with could not welcome pop-ups into their space with all of the restrictions and sanitation requirements that came with the pandemic.
Randazzo was out of work for a few months until a few friends who had long encouraged her to open up a physical shop told her to go for it.
And for once, she had the time and opportunity to do so.
She put all of her energy into building a vision. A good friend also lost her job, and became her business partner. A space on Route 1 in Foxboro became available when another business moved out.
“Because of COVID, I was able to get everything in place,” she said. “And I thought, I can either take the risk and even if I have 10% of what I was doing before, it’s better than having 0%.”
She opened MStyle Store, a fashion boutique with limited and curated pieces, in August.
“I’ve been in the retail industry since I was a teenager,” Randazzo said. “It does have its ups and downs, there are months where it’s slow and you have to deal with that — but I’ve never had to endure a pandemic before.”
Keeping the business alive meant being creative and always thinking of the “next new thing to do,” she said.
She modeled new clothing on social media, implemented big sales and tried to host small events to bring people inside.
So far, it’s been worth it. Randazzo said the shop is in a good spot after the holidays and she’s confident about the months to come. And as the pandemic simmers off, and customers feel it’s safer to shop, she hopes they will only expand.
“I think people want to be there for the small business owners because they see that everyone is struggling,” Randazzo said. “I’ve heard so much encouragement and support from the community, and that alone keeps me coming back every day.”
She also found a community in other small business owners.
She bought furniture for the boutique from a nearby small business, Fab Finds Foxboro, and points customers there whenever they compliment her setup. The women who run Fab Finds Foxboro wear her clothes and do the same.
“We really try to empower each other’s businesses and grow each other’s businesses,” Randazzo said. “I’ve felt a lot of that in the last few months being here.”
Taylor Peterson, who owns Fab Finds Foxboro with her mother Suzanne Peterson, said the pandemic highlighted many of the challenges of running a small business.
Her store wasn’t equipped to transition to online shopping during the shutdown, but without the ability to do private showings or offer curbside pickup, she didn’t have a choice.
A key part of that challenge was figuring out how to display items like home décor and furniture that usually require purposeful staging for customers to understand how it could work in their home. Now, Peterson had to take that virtual, filming sections of the store in themes — office or master bedroom — and answering questions online about size and color.
It was a learning curve, but in the end it worked out and left her optimistic for what’s yet to come.
“I feel really hopeful,” Peterson said. “The customers seem ready for a fresh year, and I think the mindset has changed to shopping small and supporting small business. I think it’s going to reflect positively in the new year.”
Many municipalities have also taken that message to heart, promoting the importance of shopping local this year.
Foxboro town officials launched a “Shop Local Foxboro” contest on Black Friday offering prizes for residents who took to small businesses instead of online retailers during what has traditionally been the biggest shopping day of the year.
An Unlikely Story in Plainville saw lines of customers for their annual holiday market, which they were able to expand to the second floor now this year now that the bookstore is not utilizing its event space, General Manager Deb Sundin said.
The nature of the bookstore, owned by “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” author Jeff Kinney and his wife Julie, allowed the store to have a good year despite the pandemic. Some sale figures were down, Sundin said, but the team was able to continue working from home in the early months of the pandemic, when online orders increased by 400%.
“We survived by doing virtual events and online orders,” Sundin said, adding that Kinney was able to collaborate in events with other authors in ways he hadn’t before because of his own limitations and tour responsibilities as an author.
And Sundin credited patrons for helping that happen. In five years, the bookstore has become a mainstay of culture in the area.
“We have an amazing community that wants us to thrive,” Sundin said. “I ran a small business before this, and it’s hard. I think this year, word got out about that to the general public about how difficult it is. And it’s unfortunate that there will be some small businesses that don’t make it. We need all of these places for our community.”
In North Attleboro, several downtown shops took to social media to promote ways to help the small businesses in town thrive.
One of those was the Laughing Shield Comic Shop, which also opened its doors this summer amid the pandemic.
Co-owners Kevin and Pamela Cole signed the lease on their Bank Street building one week before the state shutdown in March. Already committed to the space, they decided to forge ahead.
It paid off, Kevin Cole said.
Opening day saw a line out to the sidewalk. The holiday season was especially rewarding, with droves of local customers showing their support of the new business.
“We’re doing well and just trying to keep our customer base growing,” he said.
Still, they have felt some of the constraints of the pandemic.
They want to host more events with cosplay artists and have illustrators in for book signings, but are waiting for customers to feel more comfortable to attend such events.
Comic book customers love to browse the shop casually and stick around to chat, but with the current capacity restrictions limiting five people in the store at once, Cole sometimes feels pressured to move customers along.
And he’d like to hire a part-time worker to help him out, but he wants to make sure he can afford to do so before taking that responsibility on.
Still, there are opportunities for growth even within the pandemic.
The comic book shop recently partnered with Ashworth Awards, another small business in North Attleboro, and the Downtown Associates of North Attleboro for a program where residents can nominate a “Hero of the Month” within the community.
“I’m trying to give back and bring positivity to the community in 2021,” Cole said.
It’s a feeling shared by his neighbor at The Dancers Drawer.
Barbour said she feels that positivity from members of the dance community and that’s what keeps her going — a commitment to return the joy.
This year was different.
Barbour had to figure out ways to keep customers in a business where many people turn to the internet, offering discounts and curbside pickup, scheduling local dancers to pose as window models to draw people off of the streets and trying to stay entertaining in her social media posts.
But in some ways it was rewarding.
Colleagues from small dance shops all over the country helped fulfill orders when there was an issue with supply because of the pandemic.
When customers stopped by, Barbour tried her hardest to let them know they were appreciated — even if she couldn’t shake their hand or offer a hug.
And when dance studios closed temporarily this spring, many of them banded together to provide classes over Zoom. It was a sign of their resilience and commitment to their craft.
And for Barbour, whose shop celebrated 35 years this summer, it was one and the same.
“We are a happy community,” Barbour said. “Our dancers — they want to be competing and dancing and performing. They’re finding a way to do it, so I’m going to find a way to be here for them.”
The new year feels like a new path in that direction, she said, and she is ready for it.
“We’re all taking a forward step,” Barbour said. “And I’m most looking forward to the people. Just like we all miss our relatives, the dance community is part of my dance family. I miss the little girls coming in. I miss the teenagers with their smirk who just need a pair of tights. I miss the dance moms who want to buy everything and the grandmoms who want to come along. That’s part of my family, and I’m looking forward to getting that back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.