ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus has forced the cancellation of the annual Emmett Larkin Memorial Fundraiser, traditionally held on or about St. Patrick’s Day, but it hasn’t negated the need for funds.
If anything, it has increased it.
It’s also times like these that makes the annual Emmy Award that commemorates Larkin’s selfless devotion to his community even more significant.
Larkin was member of recreation commission for years and was dedicated to helping young people, especially those in need. Often, he would take money out of his own pocket.
Commission Chairman Leo Johnson said the Emmy Award this year will go to Betty and Kevin Poirier “for their decades of service to the residents of Attleboro and North Attleboro.”
Meanwhile, the need for funding continues, he said.
“This past year has been very demanding and challenging to say the least,” Johnson said in a news release. “Unfortunately, more people than ever are reaching out for assistance.”
He said the fund will continue to help others as much as possible, including “the most vulnerable and under-served members of our community,” and will be awarding scholarships to 2021 Attleboro High School seniors.
The Emmett Larkin Memorial Fund provides resources and support for at-risk youth and families in Attleboro and surrounding communities.
Over the past nine years, the fund has donated to local food pantries and the Christmas Is For Kids campaign.
It has distributed Thanksgiving meals to needy families and made direct donations to families in crisis and in need of assistance.
The fund provides less fortunate children the opportunity to participate in a variety of recreational programs and events through the Attleboro Recreation Department at no cost to them or their families.
As for scholarships, to date nearly $30,000 has been provided to help students pursue their educational dreams and goals.
“We are doing everything we can to sustain our support and provide assistance for those who are in need,” Johnson said. “We are asking that you please consider making a donation to the ELMF so that we may continue to help those who need it most.”
Checks may be made out to the Emmett Larkin Memorial Fund and mailed to 1505 Park St., Suite 310, Attleboro, MA 02703.
Or you may contact Johnson at 508-809-0321, Dennis Walsh at 508-212-9241 or Dee Larkin at 508- 982-4429.
