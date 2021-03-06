Many in Louis DesVergnes’ family believe that when they catch up to him in Heaven, he will most certainly meet them with a familiar phrase: “I haven’t seen you since the last time.”
Louis, 92, was full of life and hearty-one liners.
He was a fixture of Attleboro who seemed to know everyone, his niece Jeanne Duclos said. And he was a fixture of their family.
Louis never married and had no children of his own. But his six siblings all raised their families in the area, and “Uncle Louie” became a regular visitor to his 27 nieces and nephews, often bringing along ice cream from Bliss Dairy.
He loved to play cards, visit the horse races, fly planes with his brother, dance to all kinds of music and watch baseball.
He joined the Marine Corps at 17, serving as a machine gun crewman during World War II, and soon after settled in Attleboro as a toolmaker for Augat Bros. and Valentine Tool.
But most of all, Louis was a devout Catholic, starting each morning by praying the Rosary and attending daily Mass at LaSalette Shrine.
When he was younger, Louis was in a serious car accident that left him in a coma. After he recovered, he felt he had a near-death experience and vividly recalled an interaction with Jesus, who he said sent him back to keep on living.
So when he tested positive for coronavirus while living at Madonna Manor in North Attleboro last spring, the family was heartbroken.
“You start thinking what the odds are,” Jeanne said. “If anyone could beat it, it was Louie.”
But the virus proved too strong and Louis died on May 3.
Before he died, Jeanne’s sister, a nurse, was able to pray the Rosary with him one last time.
“In the end, I think he was happy to go to Heaven,” Jeanne said. “We’re just sad we missed being with him for that experience.”
And when she thinks of Louis, Jeanne said she will miss the one-liners the most. “There’s too many grumpy people in the world.”
“I still love you,” was her favorite.
