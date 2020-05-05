ATTLEBORO -- Area residents will be able to pay their respects to local victims of the coronavirus pandemic at Lees Pond in South Attleboro, thanks to the efforts of the South Attleboro Village Lions.
The club is setting up a memorial display of luminaries that will open Friday night. The white paper bags will be illuminated by LED lights, just as they are for the American Cancer Society's annual Relays for Life in this area and beyond.
Longtime member Pat Allard said she was frustrated that the club has had to cancel its annual spring fundraising events -- starting with a St. Patrick's Day dance in March -- because of the pandemic, which had killed 33 city residents as of Monday.
"So we've been doing community service. We've made 2,000 masks to be to be given way free with the help of friends," Allard said.
She said she had been following Mayor Paul Heroux's regular updates on the death toll in the city, along with his admonition to not reveal the names and respect families' privacy.
Recalling that other fundraisers have also been called off, Allard said she thought, "Why can't we just light bag for each one" of the local pandemic victims?
She emailed the mayor and other officials who said using the luminaries at Lees Pond would be fine, as long as LED lights were substituted for lighted candles. A couple of club members will be on hand each night to keep an eye on the display.
"I sent an email to all our members and pretty soon we had 18 members who quickly formed a committee. We had a banner made to put on our bulletin board," she said.
The luminaries will be placed along the walkway at the pond so that they can be seen by drivers on Route 1.
The bags will feature a black silhouette and will be displayed around the pond's walkway nightly, from 8 to 9.
The club is inviting the public to view the luminaries from a distance as they "light the night in remembrance," and keep other safety measures in mind.
The display will continue through May and, Allard said, possibly into June or for as long as there is a need, "As many nights as we have victims," she said.
"We can't raise money, but we can do things," Allard said, noting that service is part of the Lions' motto. "I guess we can serve for a while."
