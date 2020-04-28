NORTH ATTLEBORO — With well over half of all coronavirus deaths and 19 percent of all cases occurring in nursing homes, it’s no surprise that local long-term care facilities have been hit hard.
One is Madonna Manor on North Washington Street, run by the Fall River Diocese.
On Tuesday, diocesan officials reported eight of its residents had died from the disease and that the 129-bed facility had documented between 30 and 40 cases.
The number of cases jibes with a state report that put the total at more than 30 on Tuesday.
“Sadly, we have lost eight residents from COVID-19 (the disease caused by coronavirus) related illnesses,” a spokesperson said in a prepared statement released by diocesan Director of Communications John Kearns. “These residents were living with underlying health conditions that hindered their ability to overcome the virus. Most of these deaths have occurred over the past weekend.”
Madonna Manor officials have contacted the National Guard to test all residents in an attempt to get a handle on the situation. The Guard has been assisting health officials in performing tests statewide.
On Tuesday, the state’s Department of Public Health reported that 1,810 people had died of coronavirus in long-term care facilities.
That number represents 57.4 percent of all 3,153 deaths statewide.
All told, DPH reported 11,022 cases of coronavirus in the state’s 388 long-term care facilities.
Of the 3,153 deaths, 1,997, or 63.3 percent, hit people 80 or older.
Another 699 deaths, or 22.2 percent, hit people between the ages of 70 and 79, while 306 people between the ages of 60 and 69, or 9.7 percent, also died of the disease.
All told, those over the age of 60 account for 95.2 percent of all coronavirus deaths.
All of that means nursing home residents are in much more danger than the outside world, so long-term care facilities, including Madonna Manor, are striving to increase protections.
“In this ongoing battle with the coronavirus, here at Madonna Manor we are taking any and all steps to manage the spread of COVID-19,” the statement said.
Those steps include continuous monitoring of residents, checking employees for symptoms, continuous contact with local and state health officials, implementation of all government directives and “enhanced cleaning processes.”
“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our residents and dedicated staff who are making enormous personal sacrifices to provide compassionate care during this public health crisis,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, other nursing homes in the area, including four in Attleboro, were reported to have large numbers of cases.
On Tuesday, the city reported 64 new cases.
The increase came mainly from more testing and especially more testing at nursing homes, Mayor Paul Heroux said.
“The extra 64 people are not all from nursing homes, but a big portion is likely from them,” he said.
Also on Tuesday, the state reported that Attleboro Health Care on George Street had more than 30 cases of coronavirus and that Life Care on Park Street, Garden Place Health Care on Pleasant Street and Pleasant Street Rest Home on Pleasant Street all had 10 to 30 cases.
The state did not report the number of deaths, if any, in those facilities.
The Sun Chronicle called each facility Tuesday to confirm the numbers and ask about the number of deaths, and left messages for the directors. None returned the calls by press time.
