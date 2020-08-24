The state primary may be over before it starts.
With just 10 days to go before primary day on Sept. 1, slightly under 20% of voters in The Sun Chronicle area have requested mail-in ballots.
The exact percentage as of Thursday was 19.89%.
Another 3.11% of the 140,056 registered voters in the 10-community area requested absentee ballots.
That means a grand total of 23%, or 32,221 voters, are planning, at least at this point, to stay home on Sept. 1.
Of course, many more than that will stay home and not vote at all, which is typically the case in state primaries.
So combined, those two facts may mean there won’t be much action at the polls on Sept. 1.
Most of the vote, which could surpass previous primaries, could be in, if uncounted, by the time the polls open.
If the turnout area-wide is 23% it would beat most other, if not all, primary turnouts in recent memory.
In 2018 for example, a 10-community average of just 15.31% showed up to vote and that was mostly in-person, except for a small percentage of absentee ballots.
The range of turnout two years ago was 8.27% in Norton to 24% in Norfolk.
Foxboro was the only other town that went over 20% in 2018 with 21.49%.
But if all those who have requested mail-in ballots or absentee ballots vote, then each community will surpass the 2018 turnout percentages.
Mansfield appears to have a smaller percentage based solely on mail-in ballots, but that’s because it sent 2,509 absentee ballots to voters who requested them in June before the state sent applications for mail-in ballots.
When the number of mail-in ballots are combined with the absentee ballots, Mansfield’s percentage goes from 12.75 to 26.75.
With the combination of a week of early in-person voting and big percentages of mail-in ballots, primary day itself could be a very slow one at the polling stations.
For those voters who do not trust the Postal Service to deliver their ballots by the 8 p.m. deadline on Sept. 1, all 10 communities have drop boxes at their respective city or town halls, which allow voters to deliver the ballots themselves.
